PMI Chicagoland Chapter Invites You to its 14th Annual PM Symposium: The Future of Work

"This Symposium is more than just an event; it is a collective opportunity to gain the strategies and solutions to define the next project management era. We look forward to welcoming you and supporting your professional journey." Ravi Avasarala, VP of Professional Development for PMI Chicagoland Post this

Engage with Thought Leaders: Participate in thought-provoking discussions and interactive sessions led by project management, innovation, and organizational leadership experts.

Stay Ahead of Trends: Gain insights into key trends, from AI integration and automation to the rise of remote and distributed teams, and understand how these changes will impact your projects and organizations.

Enhance Your Professional Skills: Earn up to 8 PDUs across the PMI Talent Triangle®, enhancing your credentials and supporting your journey toward PMI certification or renewal.

Network with Industry Peers: Build meaningful connections with fellow professionals, share experiences, and develop collaborations to enrich your career.

Featured Keynote Speakers:

Prabakaran Murugaiah, Founder & CEO of TechFetch.com: Prabakaran will delve into the "Why, What, When, and How" of handling the seismic shift in jobs as companies increasingly utilize AI to automate the future workforce.

Tom Esch, President of Esch Consulting, LLC: Tom will share a proven method to secure accountability with teammates, stakeholders, and sponsors, emphasizing the role of empathy in driving performance and results.

Dr. Andrew Campbell, Director of the International Peace and Leadership Institute and the Global Leadership Training Institute: Dr. Campbell will explore how to leverage generational differences in the workplace, focusing on leadership challenges, and communication styles, and fostering an inclusive environment for a multigenerational workforce.

For the full event schedule and details, visit our event page.

Special Acknowledgment to Our Gold Sponsors

The PMI Chicagoland Chapter sincerely thanks our gold sponsors for their generous support in making this event possible.

University of Chicago Professional Education

Professional Development and Adult Learning from a top-tier research university.

Through innovative programming, flexible options, impactful tools, powerful networking, and top-tier faculty and industry experts, we provide a distinctive educational experience to continuous learners in a wide spectrum of disciplines. We help career-oriented individuals and companies succeed in a fast-moving, interconnected world where learning new skills is essential to reaching goals. We offer Non-Credit Professional Certificates, Open Enrollment Courses, Executive Education, Bootcamps, Professional Development, Access to For-Credit Courses, and Organizational Partnerships.

Illinois Tech Stuart School of Business

Illinois Tech's Stuart School of Business is excited to partner with the Project Management Institute of Chicagoland!

Stuart School of Business is proud to work with the Project Management Institute of Chicagoland to sponsor this year's PMI Symposium on October 11th.

The job market for skilled project managers is growing rapidly and Stuart School of Business' new MS in Project Management provides students with the technical, leadership, and business skills they need to accelerate their career in project management.

Visit our website to find out more information about the program, including curriculum, faculty who teach in the program, and financial aid opportunities and we can't wait to connect with you at the PMI Symposium on October 11th!

PPM University - E.H Hudson

Elevate your project management career with PPM University, where our CAPM and PMP training programs are tailored specifically for professionals like you. As an Authorized Training Partner with PMI, we offer more than just standard instruction—we provide real-world examples, personalized coaching, and open office hours to ensure you truly grasp and apply what you learn. Our thorough application audit process and direct access to dedicated instructors mean you'll have the support you need every step of the way. Don't settle for ordinary training—join PPM University and take a confident step toward advancing your project management career.

About the PMI Chicagoland Chapter

PMI Chicagoland Chapter membership offers many benefits, including the opportunity to network with other project management professionals and practitioners in a diverse range of industries in the Chicago metropolitan area, share project experiences, learn practical project management techniques and tools, and learn valuable lessons.

