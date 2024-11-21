PMI Chicagoland Chapter Invites You to Level Up Your Project Management GameShape

This innovative professional development event combines strategic insight with practical skills, offering attendees an unparalleled opportunity to enhance their career trajectory. Register now for this day of learning and connection building that will help you elevate your career.

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Career Conference speaker lineup features an impressive roster. StageCoach improv founding member Rob DiNinni jumpstarts the day with an interactive session using improv techniques to enhance communication. LinkedIn specialist JD Gershbein, CEO of Owlish Communications, will reveal crucial insights about LinkedIn's future trajectory and essential strategies for professional success. Communication expert Catherine Johns will guide attendees through the nuances of professional presence, while HR veteran Aaron Rodriguez will share invaluable interview mastery techniques. Capping off the day, technology consultant Manohar Kamath will bridge the gap between project and product management, addressing the crucial shift toward product mindset in today's evolving technical landscape.

Seats are limited and registration closes soon. Register here

The full day program includes:

Registration, Breakfast, and Networking ( 8:00 AM – 8:30 AM )

– ) Welcome and Kickoff ( 8:30 AM – 8:40 AM )

– ) Improvise to Communicate ( 8:40 AM - 9:40 AM )

) LinkedIn What's Next ( 9:50 AM - 10:50 AM )

) Professional Presence: Embody Confidence and Charisma ( 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM )

) Lunch ( 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM )

– ) Nail the Interview ( 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM )

) Product Mindset for Project Manager ( 2:10 PM - 3:10 PM )

Strategic networking breaks are incorporated throughout the day, offering attendees the opportunity to connect with speakers and fellow professionals in a collaborative environment.

Transformative Sessions to Help You Achieve Career Success

Each session has been carefully curated to deliver immediate practical value, with attendees earning up to five (PDUs) across various competency areas including Ways of Working, Business Acumen, and Power Skills.

Click HERE for registration information and complete event details

Special Acknowledgment to Our Gold Sponsor

The PMI Chicagoland Chapter extends its sincere appreciation to our gold sponsor for their generous support in making this event possible.

Lewis University: Lewis University is an innovative and forward-thinking Catholic university offering market-relevant undergraduate and graduate programs. We're an Authorized Training Partner of the Project Management Institute, and our business programs are accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP). That means Lewis' GAC-accredited Project Management, MS will provide the leading-edge knowledge and skills to make you an in-demand professional and open the door to greater opportunity.

About the PMI Chicagoland Chapter

PMI Chicagoland Chapter membership offers many benefits including the opportunity to network with other Project Management professionals and practitioners in a diverse range of industries in the Chicago metropolitan area to share project experiences, effective project management techniques and tools, and valuable lessons learned.

Media Contact

Leslie Farrell, PMI Chicagoland Chapter, 708.387.1201, [email protected], https://pmichicagoland.org

SOURCE PMI Chicagoland Chapter