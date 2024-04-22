PMI Chicagoland Chapter to host its 19th Annual Leadership Forum: How Fast Is Too Fast

The Leadership Forum provides a platform to discuss current business trends and prepare for a world transformed by technology, including Artificial Intelligence, the dynamic startup culture, and advancements in project management. Attendees will gain actionable insights to enhance their organizations' effectiveness in delivering value.

Date: Friday, May 3, 2024

Time: 7:30 am - 12:30 pm CT

Location: Chevy Chase Country Club, Wheeling, Illinois

The PMI Chicagoland Chapter is thrilled to present its signature event, the 19th Annual Leadership Forum, where executives and leaders converge for a half-day of networking, relationship building, and learning. This year's theme, "How Fast Is Too Fast Pivoting and Responding to Rapid Change," delves into the pace of change in today's business landscape.

What Will I Gain by Attending?

Adaptability and Effective Response to Change: Leaders will learn how to adapt to rapid changes in technology and market trends using effective frameworks and case studies.

Strategic Alignment and Execution: The conference will provide insights into aligning strategy with execution, focusing on managing risks, stakeholders, and schedules effectively.

Knowledge Management and Team Dynamics: Attendees will gain knowledge about the value of team collaboration, knowledge sharing, and learning for driving leadership performance.

Our Featured Speakers Include:

Dr. Ed Hoffman : Former NASA Chief Knowledge Officer, author, and lecturer at Columbia University . Dr. Hoffman will share lessons from NASA's smart mission management.

: Former NASA Chief Knowledge Officer, author, and lecturer at . Dr. Hoffman will share lessons from NASA's smart mission management. Kyle Woolington : Six Sigma Black Belt and Program Manager at Caterpillar. He will share insights from his team's 2023 PMI Project of the Year Award-winning battery electric large mining truck project.

: Six Sigma Black Belt and Program Manager at Caterpillar. He will share insights from his team's 2023 PMI Project of the Year Award-winning battery electric large mining truck project. Laura Dribin and Cara Judy : Founders and executives at Peritius Consulting. They will offer best practices for managing outcomes in changing environments.

Event Chair and Emcee:

Steve Barger , Chair of PMI Chicagoland Executive Council

Participants of this event will earn 3 PDU's in Power Skills in the PMI Talent Triangle®.

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to network with fellow leaders and gain knowledge from experienced corporate visionaries. For the full event schedule and presenter details, visit our event page.

The PMI Chicagoland chapter extends its appreciation to our event gold sponsors:

Lewis University

Lewis University is an innovative and forward-thinking Catholic university offering market-relevant undergraduate and graduate programs. We're an Authorized Training Partner of the Project Management Institute, and our business programs are accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP). That means Lewis' GAC-accredited Project Management, MS will provide the leading-edge knowledge and skills to make you an in-demand professional and open the door to greater opportunity.

University of Chicago Professional Education

Professional Development and Adult Learning from a top-tier research university.

Through innovative programming, flexible options, impactful tools, powerful networking, and top-tier faculty and industry experts, we provide a distinctive educational experience to continuous learners in a wide spectrum of disciplines. We help career-oriented individuals and companies succeed in a fast-moving, interconnected world where learning new skills is essential to reaching goals. We offer Non-Credit Professional Certificates, Open Enrollment Courses, Executive Education, Bootcamps, Professional Development, Access to For-Credit Courses, and Organizational Partnerships.

About the PMI Chicagoland Chapter

PMI Chicagoland Chapter membership offers many benefits including the opportunity to network with other Project Management professionals and practitioners in a diverse range of industries in the Chicago metropolitan area to share project experiences, effective project management techniques and tools, and valuable lessons learned.

