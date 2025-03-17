Pneumeric, Inc. and PARAMEDYK LLC Sign Partnership Agreement for Distribution of Capnospot® in Poland and Ukraine

Pneumeric, Inc. selects PARAMEDYK LLC to distribute its Capnospot® Tension Pneumothorax Decompression Indicator in Poland and Ukraine.
ROCHESTER, Minn., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pneumeric, Inc. has entered a distribution agreement with PARAMEDYK LLC, a Polish leader in delivering pre-hospital care solutions, to commercialize its Capnospot® Tension Pneumothorax Decompression Indicator in Poland and Ukraine. The innovative device provides clear visual confirmation of correct needle placement for medical providers through simple, objective color change in response to exhaled CO2.
PARAMEDYK has collaborated with international suppliers for years to select the best global pre-hospital solutions and has exclusive distribution rights for medical equipment and products from several renowned foreign manufacturers. The partnership between PARAMEDYK and Pneumeric is timely due to the war in Ukraine and the increased need for life saving therapies.
"The Capnospot device fits the passion of both our companies to increase survival rates in trauma cases," said Deon Miller, Chief Commercial Officer of Pneumeric, Inc. "Working with PARAMEDYK places our product in areas of critical need."
"PARAMEDYK has extensive experience in delivering innovative solutions. It's a great product, and we are excited and honored to implement Capnospot in Polish life-saving institutions," said Jacek Deneka, CEO at PARAMEDYK.
About Capnospot®
Capnospot® is an innovative medical device designed to enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of tension pneumothorax decompression procedures. By providing real-time, visual confirmation of successful decompression, Capnospot® improves patient care and supports first responders in making critical, life-saving decisions.
About Pneumeric, Inc.
Pneumeric, Inc. was founded in 2021 through a passion to elevate the standard for tension pneumothorax care and to reduce treatment failure and death. In 2023, the company received FDA clearance with a superiority claim and currently has two patents on the innovative Capnospot® device. Additional information about Capnospot and Pneumeric can be found at www.pneumeric-medical.com. Follow the company on LinkedIn.
About PARAMEDYK LLC
PARAMEDYK was founded in 2004 with a strong emphasis on carefully selecting medical equipment and products that meet the highest safety and quality standards. PARAMEDYK is also a manufacturer of its own medical products, which are supplied to fourteen countries worldwide. To learn more about PARAMEDYK or to purchase Capnospot®, contact [email protected] or visit online www.paramedyk24.pl.
Media Contact
John Aho, MD, PhD, Pneumeric, Inc., 1 (507) 206-1942, [email protected], https://www.pneumeric-medical.com/
