Pneumeric, Inc. and PARAMEDYK LLC Sign Partnership Agreement for Distribution of Capnospot® in Poland and Ukraine

"The Capnospot device fits the passion of both our companies to increase survival rates in trauma cases," said Deon Miller, Chief Commercial Officer of Pneumeric, Inc. "Working with PARAMEDYK places our product in areas of critical need."

"PARAMEDYK has extensive experience in delivering innovative solutions. It's a great product, and we are excited and honored to implement Capnospot in Polish life-saving institutions," said Jacek Deneka, CEO at PARAMEDYK.

About Capnospot®

Capnospot® is an innovative medical device designed to enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of tension pneumothorax decompression procedures. By providing real-time, visual confirmation of successful decompression, Capnospot® improves patient care and supports first responders in making critical, life-saving decisions.

About Pneumeric, Inc.

Pneumeric, Inc. was founded in 2021 through a passion to elevate the standard for tension pneumothorax care and to reduce treatment failure and death. In 2023, the company received FDA clearance with a superiority claim and currently has two patents on the innovative Capnospot® device. Additional information about Capnospot and Pneumeric can be found at www.pneumeric-medical.com. Follow the company on LinkedIn.

About PARAMEDYK LLC

PARAMEDYK was founded in 2004 with a strong emphasis on carefully selecting medical equipment and products that meet the highest safety and quality standards. PARAMEDYK is also a manufacturer of its own medical products, which are supplied to fourteen countries worldwide. To learn more about PARAMEDYK or to purchase Capnospot®, contact [email protected] or visit online www.paramedyk24.pl.

Media Contact

John Aho, MD, PhD, Pneumeric, Inc., 1 (507) 206-1942, [email protected], https://www.pneumeric-medical.com/

SOURCE Pneumeric, Inc.