Pneumeric, Inc. and Talouf Medical Company Sign Partnership Agreement

"Our partnership with Pneumeric represents more than product distribution — it's about advancing emergency medicine in Saudi Arabia and setting new benchmarks for trauma care," says Dr. Ahmad Nehme, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Talouf. Post this

"We are excited to introduce Capnospot to the Saudi Arabian market and look forward to working with the Talouf team to make the device available to EMS providers in the area," said Deon Miller, Chief Commercial Officer of Pneumeric, Inc.

"At Talouf, we believe that the future of healthcare lies in simple, innovative solutions that empower providers to deliver faster, safer care," said Dr. Ahmad Nehme, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Talouf. "Our partnership with Pneumeric represents more than product distribution — it's about advancing emergency medicine in Saudi Arabia and setting new benchmarks for trauma care."

About Capnospot®

Capnospot® is an innovative medical device designed to enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of tension pneumothorax decompression procedures. By providing real-time, visual confirmation of successful decompression, Capnospot® improves patient care and supports first responders in making quick, life-saving decisions.

About Pneumeric, Inc.

Pneumeric, Inc. was founded in 2021 through a passion to elevate the standard for tension pneumothorax care and to reduce treatment failure and death. In 2023, the company received FDA clearance with a superiority claim and currently has two patents on the innovative Capnospot® device. Additional information about Capnospot and Pneumeric can be found at www.pneumeric-medical.com. Follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Talouf Medical Company

Talouf Medical Company specializes in the distribution and commercialization of medical products, leveraging its extensive network and industry knowledge to maximize market reach. The company provides customized distribution strategies that ensure that products are delivered efficiently and effectively. To learn more about Talouf or to purchase Capnospot® in Saudi Arabia, visit https://talouf.com.

Media Contact

John Aho, MD, PhD, Pneumeric, Inc., 1 (507) 206-1942, [email protected], www.pneumeric-medical.com

SOURCE Pneumeric, Inc.