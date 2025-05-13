Pneumeric, Inc. and Talouf Medical Company Sign Partnership Agreement

Pneumeric, Inc. and Talouf Medical Company Sign Agreement for Distribution of Capnospot® in Saudi Arabia
ROCHESTER, Minn., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pneumeric, Inc. announced today its strategic partnership with Talouf Medical Company ("Talouf"), a provider of advanced medical devices headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to distribute and commercialize Capnospot® Tension Pneumothorax Decompression Indicators in Saudi Arabia.
The Capnospot® device is used in needle thoracostomy and provides clear visual confirmation of correct needle placement for medical providers through simple, objective color change in response to exhaled CO2. With Talouf's commitment to providing cutting-edge medical solutions that enhance healthcare delivery and improve patient outcomes, Capnospot is a logical addition to their product offerings as it helps increase survival rates in trauma cases.
"We are excited to introduce Capnospot to the Saudi Arabian market and look forward to working with the Talouf team to make the device available to EMS providers in the area," said Deon Miller, Chief Commercial Officer of Pneumeric, Inc.
"At Talouf, we believe that the future of healthcare lies in simple, innovative solutions that empower providers to deliver faster, safer care," said Dr. Ahmad Nehme, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Talouf. "Our partnership with Pneumeric represents more than product distribution — it's about advancing emergency medicine in Saudi Arabia and setting new benchmarks for trauma care."
About Capnospot®
Capnospot® is an innovative medical device designed to enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of tension pneumothorax decompression procedures. By providing real-time, visual confirmation of successful decompression, Capnospot® improves patient care and supports first responders in making quick, life-saving decisions.
About Pneumeric, Inc.
Pneumeric, Inc. was founded in 2021 through a passion to elevate the standard for tension pneumothorax care and to reduce treatment failure and death. In 2023, the company received FDA clearance with a superiority claim and currently has two patents on the innovative Capnospot® device. Additional information about Capnospot and Pneumeric can be found at www.pneumeric-medical.com. Follow the company on LinkedIn.
About Talouf Medical Company
Talouf Medical Company specializes in the distribution and commercialization of medical products, leveraging its extensive network and industry knowledge to maximize market reach. The company provides customized distribution strategies that ensure that products are delivered efficiently and effectively. To learn more about Talouf or to purchase Capnospot® in Saudi Arabia, visit https://talouf.com.
Media Contact
John Aho, MD, PhD, Pneumeric, Inc., 1 (507) 206-1942, [email protected], www.pneumeric-medical.com
