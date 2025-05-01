Pneumeric, Inc. and Technimount EMS Enter Agreement for Distribution of Capnospot® in Canada

"We're pleased to partner with Pneumeric to bring this innovative solution to the Canadian market, supporting caregivers across diverse areas of patient care, enhancing procedural accuracy, and ultimately improving patient outcomes." said Carl Bouchard, President and CEO of Technimount System. Post this

"Pneumeric is excited to announce our partnership with Technimount EMS, and we look forward to working with their experienced team to expand Capnospot sales in the Canadian market," says Deon Miller, Chief Commercial Officer at Pneumeric, Inc.

"We're pleased to partner with Pneumeric to bring this innovative solution to the Canadian market, supporting caregivers across diverse areas of patient care, enhancing procedural accuracy, and ultimately improving patient outcomes." said Carl Bouchard, President and CEO of Technimount System.

The Capnospot® Tension Pneumothorax Decompression Indicator will now be available for purchase by hospitals, military, and emergency transport medical providers directly from Technimount EMS.

About Capnospot®

Capnospot® is an innovative medical device designed to enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of tension pneumothorax decompression procedures. By providing real-time, visual confirmation of successful decompression, Capnospot® improves patient care and supports first responders in making critical, life-saving decisions.

About Pneumeric, Inc.

Pneumeric, Inc. was founded in 2021 through a passion to elevate the standard for tension pneumothorax care and to reduce treatment failure and death. In 2023, the company received FDA clearance with a superiority claim and currently has two patents on the innovative Capnospot® device. Additional information about the product and company can be found at www.pneumeric-medical.com. Connect with Pneumeric on social media at www.linkedin.com/company/pneumeric.

About Technimount EMS

Technimount E.M.S. Holding Inc. is a manufacturing company that recently added to its portfolio a distribution component as part of the Technimount System group. It is dedicated to offering the highest quality products to the Canadian healthcare community, addressing the safety needs of patients and healthcare providers in hospitals, military, and emergency transport environments. For more information about Technimount EMS, visit www.technimount.com.

Media Contact

John Aho, MD, PhD, Pneumeric, Inc., 1 (507) 206-1942, [email protected], https://www.pneumeric-medical.com

Lorena Ruelas, Technimount EMS, 1 (581) 998-9820 103, [email protected], www.technimount.com

SOURCE Pneumeric, Inc.