Pneumeric, Inc. Enters Agreement with TacMed SolutionsTM for Distribution of Capnospot®

ROCHESTER, Minn., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pneumeric, Inc. has formed a partnership and signed an agreement with TacMed SolutionsTM, a global leader in innovative pre-hospital medical solutions, to commercialize its Tension Pneumothorax Decompression Indicator, Capnospot®, that provides objective visual confirmation of correct needle placement through simple color change, allowing providers to quickly proceed with other relevant life-saving therapies.
The small, lightweight and portable Capnospot® Pneumothorax Decompression Indicator is designed to affix on the distal end of any commercially available needle angiocatheter or thoracostomy with a standard luer lock fitting used for decompression. As pneumothorax gas flows through the needle and Capnospot® device, the dark blue colorimetric paper turns bright yellow in seconds as it comes in contact with CO2.
"Pneumeric selected TacMedTM as a distributor given their proven track record for marketing and selling premium pre-hospital medical products," said Deon Miller, Chief Commercial Officer at Pneumeric, Inc. "We believe this partnership will create a significant commercial opportunity for both companies and look forward to working with TacMedTM to expand the market for Capnospot worldwide."
The Capnospot® Tension Pneumothorax Decompression Indicator will now be available through TacMed SolutionsTM as a stand-alone product and as part of comprehensive decompression kits tailored for emergency medical use.
"We are excited to bring Capnospot® into our lineup of innovative pre-hospital medical supplies," said Will Wennberg, CEO at TacMed Solutions™. "This partnership underscores our dedication to equipping first responders and medical professionals with cutting-edge technology to improve patient outcomes in the most critical moments."
About Capnospot®
Capnospot® is an innovative medical device designed to enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of tension pneumothorax decompression procedures. By providing real-time, visual confirmation of successful decompression, Capnospot® improves patient care and supports first responders in making critical, life-saving decisions.
About Pneumeric, Inc.
Pneumeric, Inc. was founded in 2021 through a passion to elevate the standard for tension pneumothorax care and to reduce treatment failure and death. In 2023, the company received FDA clearance with a superiority claim and currently has two patents on the innovative Capnospot® device. Additional information about the product and company can be found at www.pneumeric-medical.com.
About TacMed SolutionsTM
TacMed Solutions™ is a global leader in providing innovative, high-quality pre-hospital medical solutions for military, law enforcement, EMS, and civilian responders. With a mission to optimize survivability in trauma situations, TacMed™ delivers life-saving medical supplies, training, and simulation technologies to professionals worldwide. To purchase Capnospot®, contact Danny Roberts at [email protected] or call TacMed SolutionsTM at (888) 822-6331.
