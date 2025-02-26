Pneumeric, Inc. Enters Agreement with TacMed SolutionsTM for Distribution of Capnospot®

"We believe this partnership will create a significant commercial opportunity for both companies and look forward to working with TacMedTM to expand the market for Capnospot worldwide," said Deon Miller, Chief Commercial Officer at Pneumeric, Inc. Post this

"Pneumeric selected TacMedTM as a distributor given their proven track record for marketing and selling premium pre-hospital medical products," said Deon Miller, Chief Commercial Officer at Pneumeric, Inc. "We believe this partnership will create a significant commercial opportunity for both companies and look forward to working with TacMedTM to expand the market for Capnospot worldwide."

The Capnospot® Tension Pneumothorax Decompression Indicator will now be available through TacMed SolutionsTM as a stand-alone product and as part of comprehensive decompression kits tailored for emergency medical use.

"We are excited to bring Capnospot® into our lineup of innovative pre-hospital medical supplies," said Will Wennberg, CEO at TacMed Solutions™. "This partnership underscores our dedication to equipping first responders and medical professionals with cutting-edge technology to improve patient outcomes in the most critical moments."

About Capnospot®

Capnospot® is an innovative medical device designed to enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of tension pneumothorax decompression procedures. By providing real-time, visual confirmation of successful decompression, Capnospot® improves patient care and supports first responders in making critical, life-saving decisions.

About Pneumeric, Inc.

Pneumeric, Inc. was founded in 2021 through a passion to elevate the standard for tension pneumothorax care and to reduce treatment failure and death. In 2023, the company received FDA clearance with a superiority claim and currently has two patents on the innovative Capnospot® device. Additional information about the product and company can be found at www.pneumeric-medical.com.

About TacMed SolutionsTM

TacMed Solutions™ is a global leader in providing innovative, high-quality pre-hospital medical solutions for military, law enforcement, EMS, and civilian responders. With a mission to optimize survivability in trauma situations, TacMed™ delivers life-saving medical supplies, training, and simulation technologies to professionals worldwide. To purchase Capnospot®, contact Danny Roberts at [email protected] or call TacMed SolutionsTM at (888) 822-6331.

Media Contact

John Aho, MD, PhD, Pneumeric, Inc., 1 (507) 206-1942, [email protected], https://www.pneumeric-medical.com/

SOURCE Pneumeric, Inc.