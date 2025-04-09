Pneumeric, Inc. Partners with Henry Schein Medical for Distribution of Capnospot® to Its Emergency Medical Services Customers

"We are excited to partner with a world-renowned leader like Henry Schein to distribute the Capnospot in the United States," added Deon Miller, Chief Commercial Officer of Pneumeric, Inc. Post this

The Capnospot® Pneumothorax Decompression Indicator will now be available through Henry Schein Medical EMS as a stand-alone product.

"We are excited to expand our offerings with this innovative product, supporting our customers' journey to provide the best possible patient care," said Dan O'Connell, General Manager of Henry Schein Medical EMS. "This collaboration reinforces our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions to the field."

"We are excited to partner with a world-renowned leader like Henry Schein to distribute the Capnospot in the United States," added Deon Miller, Chief Commercial Officer of Pneumeric, Inc. "With their strong presence in the EMS market and experienced team, the Capnospot will become better known in the field and help meet our ultimate goal of saving more lives."

The Capnospot® device will be distributed by Henry Schein Medical that has provided products, services and solutions to the health care industry that spans the continuum of care for more than 93 years. The company has served EMS professionals for more than 35 years, helping address the unique challenges of first responders by presenting new technologies, buying programs, and high-quality products that help to elevate the care that communities receive. Click here for more information about Henry Schein Medical EMS.

About Capnospot®

Capnospot® is a medical device designed for more accurate placement of pneumothorax decompression devices. By providing real-time, visual feedback during decompressive thoracostomy, Capnospot® provides support to first responders by allowing them to proceed with other life-saving treatments to help improve patient outcomes.

About Pneumeric, Inc.

Pneumeric, Inc. was founded in 2021 through a passion to elevate the standard for tension pneumothorax care and to reduce treatment failure and death. In 2023, the company received FDA clearance with a superiority claim over the current standard of care of auditory assessments and currently has two patents on the Capnospot® device.

For more information, visit Pneumeric at www.pneumeric-medical.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn.com/company/Pneumeric, Facebook.com/PneumericCapnospot, Instagram.com/Pneumeric_Inc and X.com/PneumericInc.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 25,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, NY, and has operations or affiliates in 33 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.7 billion in 2024 and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 11.2 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, LinkedIn.com/Company/HenrySchein, and X.com/hscheinmedical.

Media Contact

John Aho, MD, PhD, Pneumeric, Inc., 1 (507) 206-1942, [email protected], www.pneumeric-medical.com

Lauren DelGuidice, Henry Schein, Inc., 1 (631) 479-7309, [email protected], www.henryschein.com

SOURCE Pneumeric, Inc.