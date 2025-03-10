Pneumeric, Inc. Signs Agreement with JP Pharma for Distribution of Capnospot® Pneumothorax Decompression Indicator in Brazil

"I am thrilled about this new partnership with Pneumeric, a company that shares our passion for innovation in pre-hospital care," said Bruno Tavora, Chief Operating Officer of JP Pharma. Post this

"I am thrilled about JP Pharma's new partnership with Pneumeric, a company that shares our passion for innovation in pre-hospital care," stated Bruno Tavora, Chief Operating Officer of JP Pharma. "I'm confident that this collaboration will help save more lives in our country, keeping JP Pharma's tradition of bringing cutting-edge solutions to those who need them most."

"We believe this partnership will be mutually beneficial for both companies and look forward to working with JP Pharma to launch the technologically advanced Capnospot into the Brazilian market," added Deon Miller, Chief Commercial Officer of Pneumeric, Inc.

About Capnospot®

Capnospot® is an innovative medical device designed to enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of tension pneumothorax decompression procedures. By providing real-time, visual confirmation of successful decompression, Capnospot® improves patient care and supports first responders in making critical, life-saving decisions.

About Pneumeric, Inc.

Pneumeric, Inc. was founded in 2021 through a passion to elevate the standard for tension pneumothorax care and to reduce treatment failure and death. In 2023, the company received FDA clearance with a superiority claim and currently has two patents on the innovative Capnospot® device. Additional information about Capnospot and Pneumeric can be found at www.pneumeric-medical.com.

About JP Pharma

JP Pharma was founded in 2008 by former health and military personnel and seasoned professionals in import and distribution with a focus on medical products. The company is driven by the desire to empower Brazil with the best medical equipment the world has to offer through strategic partnerships. Learn more about JP Pharma online at www.jppharma.com.br.

Media Contact

John Aho, MD, PhD, Pneumeric, Inc., 1 (507) 206-1942, [email protected], www.pneumeric-medical.com

SOURCE Pneumeric, Inc.