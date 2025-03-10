Pneumeric, Inc. Signs Agreement with JP Pharma for Distribution of Capnospot® Pneumothorax Decompression Indicator in Brazil

The life-saving Capnospot® Tension Pneumothorax Decompression Indicator is now available to police, military and medical emergency responders in Brazil through the distribution agreement between Pneumeric Inc. and JP Pharma, a renowned South American tactical medical supplier.
ROCHESTER, Minn., March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pneumeric, Inc. announced today that it has entered a distribution agreement with JP Pharma, one of Latin America's largest tactical medical suppliers, to commercialize its Capnospot® Tension Pneumothorax Decompression Indicator in Brazil. The innovative device provides visual confirmation of correct needle placement through simple color change, allowing providers to quickly proceed with other relevant life-saving therapies.
JP Pharma represents some of the most renowned international medical device manufacturers, creating demand for new technologies and raising the technical bar among competitors in Brazil. Adding the Capnospot® device to its product offerings was an obvious choice that fits the business models of both companies.
"I am thrilled about JP Pharma's new partnership with Pneumeric, a company that shares our passion for innovation in pre-hospital care," stated Bruno Tavora, Chief Operating Officer of JP Pharma. "I'm confident that this collaboration will help save more lives in our country, keeping JP Pharma's tradition of bringing cutting-edge solutions to those who need them most."
"We believe this partnership will be mutually beneficial for both companies and look forward to working with JP Pharma to launch the technologically advanced Capnospot into the Brazilian market," added Deon Miller, Chief Commercial Officer of Pneumeric, Inc.
About Capnospot®
Capnospot® is an innovative medical device designed to enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of tension pneumothorax decompression procedures. By providing real-time, visual confirmation of successful decompression, Capnospot® improves patient care and supports first responders in making critical, life-saving decisions.
About Pneumeric, Inc.
Pneumeric, Inc. was founded in 2021 through a passion to elevate the standard for tension pneumothorax care and to reduce treatment failure and death. In 2023, the company received FDA clearance with a superiority claim and currently has two patents on the innovative Capnospot® device. Additional information about Capnospot and Pneumeric can be found at www.pneumeric-medical.com.
About JP Pharma
JP Pharma was founded in 2008 by former health and military personnel and seasoned professionals in import and distribution with a focus on medical products. The company is driven by the desire to empower Brazil with the best medical equipment the world has to offer through strategic partnerships. Learn more about JP Pharma online at www.jppharma.com.br.
Media Contact
John Aho, MD, PhD, Pneumeric, Inc., 1 (507) 206-1942, [email protected], www.pneumeric-medical.com
SOURCE Pneumeric, Inc.
