PneumoWave Appoints New President and Board of Directors Member

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PneumoWave, a digital therapeutics company based in Scotland and the U.S., has announced the appointment of digital medicine and MedTech pioneer Richie Bavasso as the new President of the organization and member of the Board of Directors. With high-level expertise and significant experience developing successful organizations in the healthcare industry, Mr. Bavasso joins the leadership team as an integral part of the company's U.S. expansion.

Mr. Bavasso's background in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital healthcare, along with extensive knowledge and expertise in supporting global MedTech companies introduce their products and services in the U.S. and United Kingdom, will have an immediate and significant impact on the continued growth of PneumoWave as it focuses on preventing death and reducing the population health burden associated with substance use disorder-induced respiratory depression.

PneumoWave has developed a novel, FDA Breakthrough Designated technology aimed at reducing deaths in patients who take opioids. Conceived by Dr. Bruce Henderson, a forensic physician working in Scotland (second in opioid deaths to the US), the technology comprises a small chest-worn biosensor that continuously measures chest movement, and a mobile device software application that uses proprietary algorithms to detect life-threatening respiratory depression and alert nearby responders.

"I have attended the deaths of thousands of loved ones who expired from opioid overdose. I grew tired of hearing over and over, "Why isn't anyone doing anything to prevent this? If I had known my child was in distress, I would have done something," explained Dr. Henderson, CEO, PneumoWave, LTD. "We know there is a big problem and we think we have a reliable solution. The addition of Richie to the PneumoWave executive leadership team was a strategic decision for the organization as it endeavors to expand upon our mission to save lives."

"Having spent the last 7 years immersed in the challenging obstacles to digital health company success, I am pleased to see that many of the fundamentals required for growth and profitability have already been addressed by PneumoWave. The clinical need is validated, the revenue pathways are clear, and the team on both sides of the Atlantic is stellar. I look forward to leading this firm to the next level," said Richie Bavasso, President at PneumoWave.

A frequent speaker at industry conferences and events, Mr. Bavasso serves as an advocate for the industry in promoting AI as integral to the various enterprise functions within the life sciences and healthcare communities. Drawing on his experience as a hospital administrator and co-founder of organizations like nQ Medical, RIMEDIO Inc., and Exploria SPS LLC, Mr. Bavasso will have an immediate impact on scaling operations.

For more information on the appointment of Mr. Bavasso and PneumoWave, visit pneumowave.com

About PneumoWave:

PneumoWave's proprietary digital technology and behavioral health platform provides real-time physiological data via patient-centric digital biomarkers with the core focus of preventing deaths and reducing hospital admissions from respiratory failure.

Through early and accurate detection of respiratory depression and facilitating rapid access to overdose reversal agents, PneumoWave aims to markedly reduce deaths in patients at risk of accidental overdose.

The device is part of a wider remote digital behavioral health platform that aims to provide physicians and care teams with a range of validated digital technologies that will enable more effective and efficient assessment and remote management of patients. Given the shortage of physicians, surging hospital costs, and proven difficulties for patients in accessing treatment, PneumoWave has the potential to drive optimal, life-saving outcomes for patients.

www.pneumowave.com

