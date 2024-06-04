PNW Favorite, Matcha Magic Announces Expansion with Two New Locations in Seattle

"Matcha Magic has created a welcoming space for it to shine. We're super creative with our flavor combinations using real, wholesome ingredients, which our guests have a lot of fun with," says founder Rachel Barnecut. Post this

With over 100 franchise requests since its opening, Matcha Magic is expanding while retaining its high quality and sustainability standards. Matcha Magic is backed by Conscious Hospitality Group, a growth equity investor that provides incubation, capital, and connections to expand purpose-driven concepts. The future of Matcha Magic includes more new openings around Seattle and nationwide openings in Hoboken, NJ, and Nashville, TN.

Owner Rachel Barnecut attributes the brand's success to its focus on education around the many benefits of matcha, and its approachable and fun atmosphere. She shares, "Matcha on its own is a great product for people to incorporate into their daily lives, and Matcha Magic has created a welcoming space for it to shine. We're super creative with our flavor combinations using real, wholesome ingredients, which our guests have a lot of fun with."

Barnecut didn't initially plan on franchising so soon, but the number of requests, overwhelmingly from women, made it a natural choice for expansion. She's looking for franchisees who share her passion for matcha and who've found a personal connection to the brand and its values.

Matcha Magic is committed to sourcing high-quality ingredients for its menu. The cafe prides itself on its plant-forward menu featuring organic, ceremonial-grade matcha combined with the magic of boosters and adaptogens. With options similar to and different from espresso-based cafes, Matcha Magic inspires customers to enjoy familiar favorites or try something new, all while enjoying the health benefits of matcha. With a high concentration of L-theanine, matcha promotes enhanced focus and energy without the typical caffeine-induced jitters or stomach aches.

Made by grinding the entire green tea leaf into powder, matcha is one of the most antioxidant-dense foods in the world. It helps to lower inflammation and cholesterol, fight cancer, reduce stress, and slow aging. A compound in matcha called EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate) has been shown to boost metabolism and stop the growth of fat cells. Matcha Magic's offerings include a variety of inventive beverages like the ever-popular Toasted MatchaMallow Latte or the Caramel Maca-Iato, catering to both adventurous palates and those seeking a familiar yet revitalizing experience.

In addition to its signature matcha beverages, Matcha Magic proudly introduced a tantalizing selection of eight nutritious smoothies earlier this year. Each embodies the vitality of real, high-quality ingredients. Forgoing artificial flavorings and sweeteners, Matcha Magic utilizes wholesome components like 100% organic maple syrup and organic unsweetened peanut butter. From the invigorating Mint Monster to the decadent Peanut Butter Cup, these smoothies offer a symphony of flavors that celebrate nature's bounty, complemented by the magic of adaptogens and boosters.

Rachel Barnecut opened Matcha Magic in 2022, after a trip back to Asia where she fell in love with matcha during visits to tea fields. Returning to Bellevue, she dreamed up a way to revolutionize these classic drinks and created the first plant-forward matcha cafe in Bellevue. Committing to sustainability and inclusivity, the company uses exclusively compostable or recyclable materials in-store and offers reduced franchise fees for women and minority partners. Additionally, Matcha Magic allocates five percent of its sales to Ladies Who Launch, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting women and non-binary entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds. Matcha Magic is backed by Conscious Hospitality Group.

