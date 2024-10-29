POCMA Appoints CMI Media Group Thought Leaders to Advisory Council and Committees

The Point of Care Marketing Association (POCMA), a nonprofit organization supporting the continued growth of the Point of Care (POC) channel through education and advocacy, has appointed Sandy Weag, EVP, Engagement Strategy & Communications Planning, CMI Media Group, to their Industry Advisory Council.
PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Point of Care Marketing Association (POCMA), a nonprofit organization supporting the continued growth of the Point of Care (POC) channel through education and advocacy, has appointed Sandy Weag, EVP, Engagement Strategy & Communications Planning, CMI Media Group, to their Industry Advisory Council. The Industry Advisory Council consists of an elite group of senior leaders across pharmaceutical companies, advertising agencies and other key stakeholder companies in the POC channel. The IAC members serve as a core industry voice in helping POCMA shape the future of the POC channel.
Weag is focused on keeping CMI Media Group, WPP's healthcare specialty agency (NYSE: WPP), on the cutting edge of media strategy within the healthcare space. She has over 20 years of digital pharma and healthcare marketing experience, developing strategic initiatives that deliver results. Weag is driven by a passion for healthcare and a belief that brands can drive better patient outcomes through HCP and consumer engagement.
In addition to Weag's appointment, POCMA has appointed the following CMI Media Group leaders to their advisory committees:
Education
Danielle Hildebrandt Conway, SVP, Engagement Strategy
Anna Ferrandino, Supervisor, Engagement Planning
Measurement & Research
Michael Picciau, Associate Director, Programmatic Media Buying
Justin Savastano, Senior Analyst, Data Analytics
Standards & Solutions
Leanna Chin, VP, Media Coaching & Support
Christine Mormile, Director, Engagement Strategy
Marketing & Communications
Jacob Harrison, Director, E-commerce Investment Strategy
Rob Muller, Director, Engagement Strategy
CMI Media Group's partnership with POCMA offers both organizations ways to stay ahead of industry trends and continue guiding the industry on innovation and education.
CMI Media Group has brought many firsts to healthcare marketing as the premier healthcare-focused media buying and planning resource to the world's game changers in pharma and life sciences. With a deep focus on data, media and technology, the agency has developed proprietary audience tools and expertise that ensure 100% media reach, precision, performance and personalization to healthcare professionals, patients and caregivers – 1-to-1, at scale. To learn more, contact [email protected].
About the Point of Care Marketing Association
The Point of Care Marketing Association exists to advocate for the effective use of the point of care channel to advance patient healthcare outcomes. Members of the nonprofit point of care industry association work closely with brand, agency and provider stakeholders to advocate for the channel and promote its positive impact to ensure its continued growth as a vital and innovative segment of healthcare marketing. Learn more at pocmarketing.org.
About CMI Media Group
CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group's core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world's top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in DE&I, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry's best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.cmimediagroup.com/careers
