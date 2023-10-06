Podcast Marathon Showcases Italian Wine Producers at wine2wine Business Forum 2023

The podcast marathon offers every producer attending the wine2wine Business Forum the opportunity to tell the story of their winery and introduce their benchmark wines to a global audience of wine professionals and enthusiasts. Tweet this

The wine2wine Business Forum is an annual wine business conference hosted in Verona. Sessions are laser-focused and delivered by those with concrete expertise in the field. Central to every session is the overriding objective of equipping producers and wine professionals with the knowledge, skills and networks they need to promote wine in an international context and to expand their global reach. A team of producers and hosts from the Italian Wine Podcast will be in attendance throughout the two-day conference to speak to producers and give them a platform to promote their brand. For more information visit https://wine2wine.net/.

The Italian Wine Podcast launched in 2017 as a project dedicated exclusively to the Italian wine world. It explores the unique world of Italian wine in conversation with some of the industry's key protagonists. It aims to inform, educate, and entertain listeners with content for wine professionals and casual listeners alike. The only daily wine podcast in the world, content includes wine business, food & travel, diversity and inclusion, wine producers, science, and marketing and communication. It now boasts over 1600 recorded episodes with a growing online following of over 6 million listens. For more information and to book your slot at the podcast marathon at wine2wine Business Forum, contact [email protected].

About: wine2wine Business Forum is a dynamic international wine industry forum organized by Veronafiere and held annually in Verona, Italy, since 2014. wine2wine Business Forum 2023 will take place on 13 and 14 November at the Palaexpo in Veronafiere, Verona. The event has established its reputation for offering a comprehensive program of events and workshops for wine producers and wine professionals. Whether you're a buyer, importer, marketing specialist, communicator, wine writer or educator, wine2wine Business Forum provides an invaluable opportunity to get up to speed with the issues currently facing the sector and network with wine professionals and experts. The forum takes place over two days and features keynote sessions, seminars, and interactive workshops which aim to equip participants with practical tools to improve their business. Speakers are renowned experts in their field and among the brightest minds in the wine world from Italy and abroad. Additional information is available at http://www.wine2wine.net or by emailing [email protected].

wine2wine Business Forum Media Team, Just Do The Work, 0458101447, [email protected], https://wine2wine.net/?lang=en

