Podcast Services Leader Podcast Architects Unveils Proclaim Rebrand

"We are passionate storytellers. We love to tell stories that communicate vital information." - Ben Wiggins, Founder of Proclaim Post this

Proclaim remains committed to delivering unparalleled podcasting services with key features such as:

End-to-End Podcast Solution: A comprehensive package for podcast planning, equipment, development, production, and promotion.

Effective Communication Tools: Assets designed to elevate client messages and strengthen audience connections.

Media Training and Direction: Preparing clients for on-camera appearances and guiding them to articulate their messages effectively.

The new Proclaim offerings are designed to serve more businesses with more flexibility, all while delivering the same consistently high standards of process, performance, and production that made Podcast Architects a leader in podcasting. Proclaim can now accommodate growing businesses with more modest marketing needs and budgets that want to leverage the power of podcasting, as well as established companies that require a dedicated, high-performance podcasting partner.

As part of this rebranding effort, Proclaim has also launched a new website and 3 new service offerings to reflect the modern and innovative approach that will guide the company into the future. The new website can be accessed at withproclaim.com.

About Proclaim: Founded in 2019, Proclaim is an end-to-end podcasting service dedicated to delivering high-quality podcasts, particularly within the ed-tech space. Proclaim excels in crafting storytelling formats that are both authentic and persuasive, effectively bridging the gap between customers and companies. Whether you're looking to educate, inform, or entertain, Proclaim provides the expertise and resources to make your podcast stand out in a crowded market.

Media Contact

Victoria Moreno, Proclaim, 1 5128618100, [email protected], withproclaim.com

SOURCE Proclaim