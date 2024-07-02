PODD Drug Delivery Conference Announces 2024 Keynotes and Agenda

"Annually, the PODD conference brings together the drug delivery community, spanning participants from big pharma, biotech and technology providers, and in doing so provides a truly unique two-day program of partnering and cutting edge drug delivery science," said Stephen Buckley, Novo Nordisk Post this

"Annually, the PODD conference brings together the drug delivery community, spanning participants from big pharma, biotech and technology providers, and in doing so provides a truly unique two-day program of partnering and cutting edge drug delivery science," said Stephen Buckley, Scientific Vice President, Novo Nordisk. "A must-have fixture on my calendar year in, year out."

The PODD 2023 keynotes and featured speakers include:

MIT's Dr Robert Langer, a pioneer in the research and development of drug delivery technology, will be joined by Johnson & Johnson's Dr Richard Tillyer to discuss designing novel drug delivery systems for continuous, precise and controlled release of medications.

Dr Laura Sepp-Lorenzino, a leader in neurological R&D and CSO of Intellia Therapeutics, is the Gene Delivery Keynote. Dr Sepp-Lorenzino will present on the evolution of delivery approaches for in vivo gene editing to achieve meaningful clinical impact.

Dr Anand Subramony, Vice President, Drug Delivery, Device, Connected Solutions & Innovation, Eli Lilly & Company, will join the PODD Conference as the GLP-1 Zeitgeist. Dr Subramony will present on the re-emergence of drug delivery facilitated by the disruption effects of GLP-1 drugs and nucleic acid modalities.

Mark Simon of Stifel, Dr Gail Ryan of Point32Health, and Dr Michael Sherman of RA Ventures will come together for the Payer Perspectives on Drug Delivery panel to discuss the future of weight loss drugs and GLP-1s, shifts in how self-insured employers consider drug coverage based on cost, and potential factors influencing market access for gene therapies for more common conditions.

Additional topic areas for 2023 include: Ex-liver delivery of RNA/DNA; developing self administration of subcutaneous therapeutics; AI approaches to cell & gene delivery; improving bioavailability and stability through excipient innovation; designing and developing drug delivery for LMICs; achieving oral delivery of peptides; vaccine delivery innovations; focused ultrasound delivery for CNS; sustained release innovations; translating digital health from the clinical to commercialization; balancing between concentration and volume for patient-centric biologics; and biomaterial implants.

"We are proud to connect industry leaders and innovators to discuss and understand how to advance the design and development of drug delivery systems and devices to improve patient lives," said Andrew Goldstein, Senior Conference Producer for the PODD Conference.

Pharmaceutical companies presenting include: Amgen, Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Chiesi USA, Eli Lilly & Company, EMD Serono, Genentech, Gilead Sciences, GSK, Intellia Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Regeneron, Roche, Sanofi, Sun Pharma and Takeda.

About the PODD: Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery Conference

Pharma, biotech and the drug delivery industries gather annually at PODD to assess delivery needs, latest trends and information on deals, and learn about a wide range of innovative drug delivery technologies that could improve the delivery of various types of drugs. This can include proteins, peptides, oligonucleotides, biologics, small molecules and more. PODD provides business development opportunities through organized networking and a partnering tool for new, emerging and established collaborations.

About the Conference Forum

The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that develops conferences, podcasts, newsletters and webinars primarily around how to get therapeutics to patients faster. They examine and challenge the complex ecosystem of drug development and delivery, bringing ideas together from a variety of sources to help advance clinical research with common goals that are patient-focused. They are committed to creating the best content, promoting the exchange of ideas and solutions among peers, and providing high-quality networking.

Media Contact

SOURCE PODD Conference