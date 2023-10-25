PodUp Launches PodAllies, a Done-For-You Podcast Production and Marketing Agency

The podcast industry is projected to grow about 500% to $130 billion by 2030 (DemandSage 2023). To help businesses capitalize on this opportunity, podcast software company PodUp, creator of the all-in-one PodUp podcasting platform, today launched PodAllies, a done-for-you podcast production and marketing agency.
REXBURG, Idaho, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "So many CEOs and businesses know they need a podcast to grow their reach, authority, thought leadership, and revenue, but they don't feel they have the time. They want to record the episodes, but have someone else they trust take care of the rest of the busy work of podcast production and marketing," said Nathan Gwilliam, Founder & CEO of PodUp. "Our team can handle the site and blog creation, audio and video editing, publishing, syndicating, marketing, and much more so our clients can focus their energies on growing their businesses."
PodAllies offers clients packages for podcast production, marketing, or both. Clients can choose the package that best fits their needs, or they can bundle both packages for an end-to-end podcasting solution.
Podcast production services include:
- Podcast site design
- Audio & video editing
- Guest scheduling
- Content management
- Copywriting
- And much more
Podcast marketing services include:
- Booking you on other shows
- SEO
- Ad campaign management
- Short video creation and posting
- Newsletter creation and distribution
- And much more
Most business owners and CEOs already know the value a podcast can bring to their business. It's not a lack of desire that holds them back but rather the time it takes to produce and market a next-level podcast. For this reason, PodAllies can be your personal podcast producers and marketers, saving you valuable time and money and letting you and your team stay focused on what you do best.
We have spent years and millions of dollars designing and developing our industry-leading podcasting software platform, PodUp. Our proprietary software helps us create, grow, and monetize podcasts in less time, for a fraction of the cost, and with more features.
To learn more about PodAllies' done-for-you podcasting services and to schedule a consultation, visit PodAllies.com.
About PodUp
PodAllies is a service of PodUp. PodUp is a one-of-a-kind, all-in-one podcasting platform with 35 modules that help podcasters create, publish, grow, monetize, and manage next-level podcasts from one convenient and inexpensive platform. To learn more, visit PodUp.com.
