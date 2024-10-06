POET, the World's Largest Bioethanol Producer, adopts Galaxy Mycotoxins Test, Advancing Eco-Friendly Testing Solutions

POET, the world's largest bioethanol producer, is deploying ImagoAI's Galaxy mycotoxins testing technology built using AI-enabled Hyperspectral Imaging across approximately 30% of its fleet. This new addition to POET's testing regime will significantly reduce plastic and packaging waste and enhance the sustainability of its operations.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Oct. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Galaxy by ImagoAI for Mycotoxins test, developed by ImagoAI, is renowned for its rapid, accurate, and eco-friendly approach to identifying mycotoxins. Unlike traditional test kits that rely on added chemicals and generate plastic waste, the Galaxy test utilizes advanced hyperspectral imaging and artificial intelligence to deliver precise results without the need for chemical consumables.

ImagoAI's AOAC PTM certified Galaxy test has already made a significant impact on the mycotoxin testing market with its unparalleled speed. It is the world's fastest mycotoxins test with results in less than 30 seconds. The technology's ability to operate without chemical consumables offers a safer, more sustainable alternative to traditional methods.

By adopting the Galaxy test, POET will improve the efficiency of its quality control processes and advance its commitment to environmental sustainability, setting a new standard for environmentally responsible testing practices in the biofuels industry.

