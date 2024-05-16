Poetic Fictional Bedtime Story About Jesus Motivates Young Children to Center Their Lives Around Christ

Xulon Press presents Christian juvenile nonfiction that will help inspire young Christians to have hope in Christ through any challenge.
HARRISBURG, Pa., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Theodore Christian Porr provides parents with a Christ centered book to help them guide their children through the way of the Lord in The Rock: Solid Hope for Persecuted Pilgrims ($20.99, paperback, 9781662894954; $30.99, hardcover, 9781662894961; $9.99, e-book, 9781662894978).
Porr's children's book was born from the Words of Jesus expressing to His followers that in this life, many will experience trials and tribulations as a result of a belief in Him. Porr wants young Christians to never fear those and other challenges because Jesus has overcome the world and is always with His followers. This fictional story takes young readers on a journey with a young girl who is experiencing many different forms of persecution but through her faith in Jesus Christ, she is able to persevere to the very end. This captivating and poetic story points children towards hope in Christ through the very real persecutions Christians are facing or may come to face in this fallen world. This book offers much-needed Christian motivation – a great conversation starter – sure to become a family favorite.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Porr said, "As the father of five children, it is essential that I train and equip my children to be firmly founded on the only hope we have in a dark and fallen world. This book was written to show them that Jesus Christ is our ONLY hope. I not only want my children to believe this truth but want to share it with God's children across the entire world. My prayer is that this book would become a blessing to you and your families at bedtime and family worship and provide children with foundational biblical truths that they treasure and keep in their hearts for the rest of their lives, so that whatever trials may come their way in this life, they stand firm on the 'rock of salvation'"
Theodore Christian Porr is from Harrisburg, PA. He and his wife have five children and belong to Proclamation PCA. Porr is a carpenter and children's author, but the title of "family shepherd" of his home is his favorite of all. He is an alumnus of The Milton Hershey School where he fell in love with writing short poetic stories in math class. When he was 12 years old, he began to love writing short poetic stories. Upon, telling his Grandmother that he wanted to be a children's author, her eyes lit up as she informed him that his late mother had also wanted to be a children's author. Porr now enjoys writing bedtime stories about Jesus for his children and hopes to share them with God's children across the world.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Rock: Solid Hope for Persecuted Pilgrims is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
