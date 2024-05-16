Poetic Fictional Bedtime Story About Jesus Motivates Young Children to Center Their Lives Around Christ

As the father of five children, it is essential that I train and equip my children to be firmly founded on the only hope we have in a dark and fallen world. This book was written to show them that Jesus Christ is our ONLY hope. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Porr said, "As the father of five children, it is essential that I train and equip my children to be firmly founded on the only hope we have in a dark and fallen world. This book was written to show them that Jesus Christ is our ONLY hope. I not only want my children to believe this truth but want to share it with God's children across the entire world. My prayer is that this book would become a blessing to you and your families at bedtime and family worship and provide children with foundational biblical truths that they treasure and keep in their hearts for the rest of their lives, so that whatever trials may come their way in this life, they stand firm on the 'rock of salvation'"

Theodore Christian Porr is from Harrisburg, PA. He and his wife have five children and belong to Proclamation PCA. Porr is a carpenter and children's author, but the title of "family shepherd" of his home is his favorite of all. He is an alumnus of The Milton Hershey School where he fell in love with writing short poetic stories in math class. When he was 12 years old, he began to love writing short poetic stories. Upon, telling his Grandmother that he wanted to be a children's author, her eyes lit up as she informed him that his late mother had also wanted to be a children's author. Porr now enjoys writing bedtime stories about Jesus for his children and hopes to share them with God's children across the world.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Rock: Solid Hope for Persecuted Pilgrims is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

