Poggio and Highspot Join to Arm Enterprise Sellers and AI Agents with Best Sales Plays--the Right Solution and Value Message to the Right Buyers--to Close More Deals

"Highspot's integration with Poggio puts the right content in the hands of sellers and agents so they have deep customer context and guidance to consistently lead with value in every opportunity," said Chris Penner, VP of Business Development and Global Alliances, Highspot. "This latest integration continues to build on our approach of making AI a teammate that turns strategy into action for our customers."

Poggio is easily configurable to an organization's unique GTM motion and value framework with POV fit analysis that stack-ranks accounts based on solution strength in solving real customer challenges. Poggio enables continuous account prioritization, coverage modeling, territory planning, and insight to action that aligns the entire GTM motion on the right deals and best sales plays. That way sellers, systems, and agents consistently speak in the customer's language, lead with value, and attach to the customer's top priority—so they buy, buy the solution, and buy it now.

Set up of the integration between Poggio and Highspot is fast and easy. Revenue operations and sales enablement leaders use their Highspot API key to connect Poggio to Highspot so Poggio POVs proactively pull in solution details, positioning and messaging, value frameworks, case studies, compete battlecards, and other content relevant to solving the specific customer's priorities, needs, and challenges. The Poggio workspace provides citations to the referenced Highspot content, providing both sellers and agents with deep context.

To see how Poggio POVs are helping enterprise leaders drive business and revenue transformation with AI, visit poggio.io or the Poggio booth at Dreamforce in the Sales Lodge of Lodge Village on the second floor of Moscone West from October 14-16, 2025. To learn more about Highspot, visit highspot.com.

About Poggio

Purpose-built for revenue organizations,Poggio delivers comprehensive, real-time intelligence with tailoredPoints of View (POVs) for every account to help revenue leaders understand customer priorities and position sellers, systems, and agents to solve them. Poggio powers modern GTM orchestration at scale to drive process adherence, scale sales excellence, and accelerate growth. Poggio is easily configurable to map to an organization's GTM motion with POV fit analysis that stack-ranks accounts based on solution strength in solving customer challenges. Poggio enables continuous account prioritization, coverage modeling, territory planning, and insight to action that aligns sellers, systems, and agents on the right deals and best sales plays—so they speak in the customer's language, lead with value, and attach to the customer's top priority. Poggio POVs are fully extensible via bidirectional integrations with CRM solutions, data warehouses, and other tools to serve as a unified system of intelligence with a real-time view of every customer. Backed by Accel Partners and Spark Capital, Poggio is trusted by global enterprises to power their digital transformation as the data foundation and context engine for agentic revenue.

About Highspot

Highspot is the leading agentic platform for go-to-market performance, powered by Nexus™, our AI and analytics engine. Highspot acts as an AI-powered extension of your team—transforming every signal, spoken, shared, or shown, into real-time actions tailored to each role. Highspot ensures your salespeople show up smarter. Your marketers double down on what performs. Your enablement team scales what works. Because when your people perform at their best, your business does too.

