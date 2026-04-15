Poggio Revenue Agents Launch on AgentExchange, Arming Sellers and Agents with Real-time Customer Intelligence and Context Where They Work

"The Poggio Revenue AI platform automates GTM workflows inside Agentforce Sales and Slack to elevate seller and agent capabilities, and it's a prime example of how the next generation of ISV partners are building natively on Salesforce to deliver even more value to customers." Post this

"We're excited to partner with Salesforce to bring Poggio agents to the surfaces that revenue organizations already know and trust," said Matt Slotnick, Co-founder & CEO at Poggio. "We built Poggio to augment revenue teams and power their transformation into the intelligence age as agentic enterprises, using AI to drive both seller and agent success."

"AgentExchange makes it easy for customers to find, try, and deploy the AI agents that will help them work smarter and grow faster," said Tyler Carlson, SVP, Head of Product, AgentExchange & Ecosystem at Salesforce. "The Poggio Revenue AI platform automates GTM workflows inside Agentforce Sales and Slack to elevate seller and agent capabilities, and it's a prime example of how the next generation of ISV partners are building natively on Salesforce to deliver even more value to customers."

Poggio + Salesforce: Even better together

Poggio builds on the Salesforce platform, helping customers complete more of their work inside the CRM. Poggio installs in minutes and immediately begins generating intelligence inside Slack and Agentforce Sales, including:

Account planning: Poggio agents build and maintain up-to-date account plans with actionable objectives and next actions inside Slack and Agentforce Sales, powered by Poggio's real-time customer intelligence and context.

Account research: Poggio agents unify intel from Salesforce, call recordings, internal tools, and thousands of external sources to deliver the most current and comprehensive view of every customer.

Tailored POVs: Poggio agents deliver always-current Points of View (POVs) for every opportunity, helping revenue organizations deeply understand customer priorities and challenges, and how their solutions best solve them.

Account prioritization: Poggio agents stack-rank the best opportunities for GTM teams to pursue based on the strength of their solution in solving top customer priorities and challenges, enabling RevOps to drive continuous and intelligent coverage modeling and territory planning to maintain seller focus on the accounts they'll win.

With Poggio intelligence persistent in Slack, Salesforce, and Agentforce, knowledge automatically transfers with territory and team changes, pre- to post-sales across Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success, and among people, systems, and agents. That helps GTM leaders accelerate ramp and quota achievement while aligning their teams around client success.

Poggio's Superagent: The autonomous revenue agent that supercharges seller performance

Poggio's Superagent operates autonomously in the background to help revenue leaders automate GTM workflows and tasks, like creating a POV and stack-ranking a new opportunity triggered by an inbound lead. With Poggio for Slack, revenue leaders and Salesforce admins can push real-time intelligence direct to sellers, while sellers engage with Poggio's Superagent on demand to orchestrate and complete high-value work without ever leaving the conversation, including:

Stakeholder mapping and strategy: Poggio's Superagent helps sellers identify the right stakeholders, their relationships, and what they care about, then build engagement strategies to win over complex buying committees.

Tailoring outreach: Poggio's Superagent drafts emails and outreach to help sellers best engage with prospects.

Prepping for meetings: Poggio's Superagent helps sellers prepare for exec-level conversations with the right solution and value message tailored to the right stakeholder.

Coaching: Sellers can ask questions in a conversational exchange to get Superagent guidance for every opportunity.

Revenue leaders interested in experiencing Poggio first hand can connect with Poggio at TDX 2026 through April 16, 2026, visit the Poggio booth at the Agentforce NYC World Tour on April 28, 2026, or sign up for a trial at poggio.io.

Additional Resources

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Poggio demo video

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Learn more about the new AgentExchange here

Press Contacts

Greg Perotto, VP of Global Marketing: [email protected]

About Poggio

Purpose-built for revenue organizations, Poggio is the Revenue AI platform that powers seller and agent success. Poggio unlocks the value of the revenue tech stack by enabling agentic automation of GTM workflows and tasks. Poggio's agents operate alongside sellers as teammates, positioning every seller to perform like the top 1%. From finding the best deals to automating account plans and next actions to close them, Poggio's Superagent unleashes a GTM team's full potential with real-time customer intelligence and context that drives action—all where sellers and agents already work, inside Slack, Salesforce, and Agentforce. Backed by Accel Partners and Spark Capital, Poggio is trusted by large global enterprises to bring their revenue into the intelligence age. Learn more at https://poggio.io.

Media Contact

Greg Perotto, Poggio, 1 2063552946, [email protected], Poggio

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