Pohanka Automotive Group and Honda of Boerne Announce $25,000 Donation Match for Kerr County Flood Relief Fund

"Our thoughts are with our neighbors in Kerr County who are grappling with the aftermath of these floods," said Dani Hart, Community Outreach Mgr for Pohanka Automotive Group. "This fund is not just a financial commitment; it's a promise that we stand with the community during this difficult time." Post this

The Kerr County Flood Relief Fund will be administered in partnership with local organizations to ensure that resources are distributed effectively and transparently. The funds will be used to provide direct financial assistance for essential needs, including temporary housing, repairs for homes and businesses, and the replacement of lost personal belongings.

The Pohanka Automotive Group and Honda of Boerne invite the community to join them in this crucial effort. Every donation, large or small, will be doubled and will have a direct and tangible impact on the lives of those affected. To donate, please visit https://gofund.me/e0d720cf

Contributions to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund can be made easily and securely through our dedicated online portal, accessible on the websites for Honda of Boerne and the Pohanka Automotive Group.

Honda of Boerne, a proud extension of the Pohanka Automotive Group, is committed to serving the Boerne, San Antonio, and surrounding communities with exceptional vehicles and a dedication to service that extends far beyond the showroom. The Pohanka Automotive Group is a multi-generational, family-owned business with a legacy of over 100 years. Known for its strong community ties and customer-first philosophy, the Pohanka Automotive Group operates over 21 locations across the nation and is excited to expand its tradition of community support to the Boerne area.

Media Contact

Dani Hart, Pohanka Automotive Group, 1 301-704-3843, [email protected], www.pohanka.com

