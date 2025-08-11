Pohanka Automotive Group and Honda of Boerne Announce $25,000 Donation Match for Kerr County Flood Relief Fund

BOERNE, Texas, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a significant show of support for their new community, the Pohanka Automotive Group and Honda of Boerne have announced the establishment of the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. In response to the recent devastating floods that have impacted countless families and businesses, the Pohanka Automotive Group has committed to matching all public donations dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000, to provide immediate and meaningful aid for recovery and rebuilding efforts.
"Soon Boerne will be our new hometown, and our thoughts are entirely with our neighbors in Kerr County who are grappling with the aftermath of these floods," said Dani Hart, Community Outreach Manager for the Pohanka Automotive Group. "We believe in being a good neighbor, and we want to do our part to help. This fund is not just a financial commitment; it is a promise that we stand with the community during this difficult time. We are matching donations to amplify the generosity of our community and ensure every dollar goes further to help those in need."
The Kerr County Flood Relief Fund will be administered in partnership with local organizations to ensure that resources are distributed effectively and transparently. The funds will be used to provide direct financial assistance for essential needs, including temporary housing, repairs for homes and businesses, and the replacement of lost personal belongings.
The Pohanka Automotive Group and Honda of Boerne invite the community to join them in this crucial effort. Every donation, large or small, will be doubled and will have a direct and tangible impact on the lives of those affected. To donate, please visit https://gofund.me/e0d720cf
Contributions to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund can be made easily and securely through our dedicated online portal, accessible on the websites for Honda of Boerne and the Pohanka Automotive Group.
Honda of Boerne, a proud extension of the Pohanka Automotive Group, is committed to serving the Boerne, San Antonio, and surrounding communities with exceptional vehicles and a dedication to service that extends far beyond the showroom. The Pohanka Automotive Group is a multi-generational, family-owned business with a legacy of over 100 years. Known for its strong community ties and customer-first philosophy, the Pohanka Automotive Group operates over 21 locations across the nation and is excited to expand its tradition of community support to the Boerne area.
