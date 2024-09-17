Pointe Vista Master Plan Development Underway at Lake Texoma

"Pointe Vista will be a one-stop haven where residents and visitors alike can experience unparalleled access and a true sense of home," said Grant Speakes, President of Pointe Vista Holding Company. "Our goal is to establish Lake Texoma as the ultimate year-round destination." Post this

REGION'S FIRST BRANDED OFFERING

Earlier this year, Pointe Vista announced the first of three new resorts planned for the property—Hard Rock Hotel and Residences Lake Texoma—slated to open in early 2027. Hard Rock Hotel Lake Texoma will comprise 189 hotel rooms, of which 25 are dedicated suites, an 18,000-square-foot conference center and event lawn. Hard Rock Residences Lake Texoma will feature a collection of 306 residential rentals—the first hospitality-branded real estate offering in Oklahoma.

Located at the heart of Pointe Vista, Hard Rock Hotel and Residences Lake Texoma will be centered around the 11-acre Caribbean Bay. Designed by Oasis Amenities, the bay will be the first-of-its-kind in Oklahoma, bringing a touch of the Caribbean, with crystal-clear waters ideal for year-round non-motorized activities, white sand beaches, islands and private cabanas available for rent. Hotel guests will also enjoy access to the brand's signature Rock Spa, open to the public, as well as the Body Rock Fitness Center, a swim-up bar and pool, and a variety of dining options.

Beyond the hotel, Hard Rock Residences Lake Texoma will deliver a unique ownership experience, blending vacation home luxury with the convenience of a full-service rental program. These residences will provide access to Hard Rock Hotel, a VIP concierge, golf carts and bikes, and an owner's pavilion, among other elevated offerings and Pointe Vista's greater conveniences. Hard Rock Residences Lake Texoma is anticipated to come to market sometime in 2025.

UNDISCOVERED LAKEFRONT LIVING

Appealing to a variety of interests, Pointe Vista also features two distinct lakefront neighborhoods—Reflection Pointe and Bridge Pointe—both currently under construction. The first of the two, Reflection Pointe, consists of 84 single-family homes on lakeside one-third to one-acre lots, presenting a custom experience and a wide range of sizes, prices and locations. The neighboring Bridge Pointe will include two distinct property types and layouts, including 32 Lakeside Villas and 26 Hilltop Townhomes. Each Bridge Pointe residential offering will include expansive outdoor areas with lake views, dedicated primary and guest suites and multiple levels of living space.

Residents are offered a range of private perks, including cleaning services, lawn maintenance, and recreational options such as a pool, community pavilion, and fitness center—in addition to all the wider Pointe Vista and Hard Rock amenities. The Reflection Pointe homes and Bridge Pointe homesites are currently available for sale and range from $225,000 to $1.3M.

ELEVATED WATERSIDE AMENITIES

Pointe Vista is designed for families and individuals of all ages, offering a comprehensive array of activities and services across its 2,700 acres. Homeowners, guests, and locals will have access to an indoor waterpark and family entertainment center near Hard Rock Hotel, an adventure park with mountain biking trails and zip lines, a concert venue, and a waterfront town center featuring a vibrant mix of retail shops and restaurants.

These comforts will join Pointe Vista's already-established amenities, including the Chickasaw Nation West Bay Casino & Resort, a dynamic entertainment experience with live performances and a range of electronic and table games; Chickasaw Pointe Golf Club, a par 72 course, ranked top five public course in Oklahoma; and the 900-slip Catfish Bay Marina, featuring monthly covered slips, boat rentals, guided fishing tours, and boating essentials like fuel and service stations.

A NEW DESTINATION

Straddling the Texas-Oklahoma border, Pointe Vista is conveniently positioned one-and-a-half to two hours from both Dallas and Oklahoma City, allowing easy access to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Will Rogers World Airport and the many nearby regional airports. As a part of one of the country's largest reservoirs, the development is the perfect escape for nearby urban hubs, with Lake Texoma drawing nearly seven million visitors annually with its renowned recreational pursuits and scenic beauty. Beyond boating and water sports, the lake attracts visitors with various campgrounds and parks; its numerous hiking trails and natural areas, including nearby Eisenhower and Lake Texoma State Parks; frequent local events and festivals; and outdoor pursuits like zip-lining and biking. Lake Texoma is renowned for its striped bass fishing, attracting professional angling tournaments, and is also a popular destination for birdwatching due to its diverse bird species.

For more information on Pointe Vista at Lake Texoma, please visit www.pointevista.com. To inquire about sales, contact Kaytlynn McElroy at [email protected].

