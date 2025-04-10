PointeNorth Insurance Group Acquires Holloway and Hunt Insurance LLC, Vigilant Gulf Coast Insurance and O.M. Hughes Insurance

As we've been looking to grow in Alabama, there's no better group to help us achieve that goal. Each of these agencies has proudly served their communities with a commitment to honesty and integrity. We are excited to carry on that legacy together. —Matt Wells, President of PointeNorth Post this

With more than 70 years of trusted service in the Arab community, Halloway Hunt has long been recognized for its commitment to providing insurance services to individuals and businesses. Mickey Hunt, Principal at Holloway and Hunt Insurance LLC shared, "Tim Maze, Wes Kitchen and I are delighted to have formed an alliance with PointeNorth Insurance Group, a people-first oriented organization of great leadership. We are thrilled with the benefits and opportunity that PointeNorth brings to our employees and broadened product portfolio for our customers. The great thing is, we are the same people, same name but with additional resources and support for the benefit of customers. We are excited about the future with our new partners."

VIGILANT GULF COAST INSURANCE:

Vigilant Gulf Coast has also earned a solid reputation as a leading provider of insurance solutions, specializing in both residential and commercial coverage across the Gulf Coast region.

Dan Quarella of Vigilant Gulf Coast shared, "At Vigilant Gulf Coast, we've built our reputation on a simple yet powerful principle: great people protecting great people. We've developed a deep expertise in risk management, tailoring our approach to meet the unique needs of each customer. From the very first phone call, our team is committed to providing personalized service, addressing every question and solving even the most complex challenges with care and dedication.Our extensive knowledge of commercial insurance, which we continually expand and refine, positions us as the ideal choice for business owners across the Gulf Coast. Our partnership with PointeNorth was a natural fit, and together, we are proud to be the largest provider of insurance and risk management services in Baldwin County."

This acquisition is a key part of PointeNorth Insurance Group's ongoing strategy to increase its presence in the coastal Southeastern U.S. insurance market, positioning the company for future growth while continuing to provide the highest standards of service and support.

O.M. HUGES INSURANCE:

O.M. Hughes Insurance, Inc. is a respected leader in providing insurance services in the greater Birmingham area. This partnership strengthens the combined capabilities of both organizations and offers clients of O.M. Hughes Insurance access to a broader range of products, resources, and support.

"We are proud to have served the Birmingham community for 80 years, and we are excited to partner with PointeNorth to strengthen our client service as we head into the future." Mark Hughes shared, "While considering a partnership with a larger organization, we prioritized bringing additional value to our clients and additional benefits and opportunities to our employees. We also wanted to maintain our service-oriented culture and ensure that there would be a seamless transition for our clients. Our partnership with PointeNorth will provide us additional resources and opportunities to offer the best solutions to protect our clients. And, we look forward to leveraging technology along with these additional resources to best meet the evolving needs of our clients and local community in the future."

The acquisition will allow O.M. Hughes Insurance to leverage PointeNorth's expansive network around the Birmingham area, while maintaining its long-standing commitment to customer satisfaction and community relationships.

Looking to the Future in Alabama:

"We are thrilled to welcome the teams at Holloway and Hunt, Vigilant Gulf Coast, and O.M. Hughes to the PointeNorth family", said Matt Wells, President of PointeNorth Insurance Group. "As we've been looking to grow in Alabama, there's no better group to help us achieve that goal. Each of these agencies has proudly served their communities in Arab, Daphne, and Birmingham, Alabama with a commitment to honesty and integrity. We are excited to carry on that legacy together."

All agencies will continue to operate under their established names, but as a division of PointeNorth Insurance Group. The transition will be seamless for clients, and they will continue to receive the same expert advice, personal service, and tailored solutions they have come to expect.

ABOUT POINTENORTH INSURANCE GROUP:

PointeNorth has acquired more than 50 agencies and books of business and is one of the largest independent agencies in the Southeast. Their core strategy for 2025 includes the expansion of PointeNorth Transportation, the company's transportation practice, beyond its current footprint to a national focus. PointeNorth will continue its aggressive pace for Property & Casualty merger and acquisition partnership opportunities throughout the Southeast. PointeNorth Insurance Group, LLC operates from 15 locations and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.PointeNorthIns.com.

