PointeNorth Insurance Group Adds Another $7 Million in Revenue Through Acquisitions

Valdosta Insurance Services, Inc. is based in Valdosta, Georgia, and provides property and casualty insurance, employee benefits and individual life insurance products. The company is led by Julian C. "Trey" Sherwood III, Principal and President, and H. Byron Courson, Principal and Vice President. Sherwood and Courson will lead the company post-acquisition, and it will continue to operate under the Valdosta Insurance Services brand. Sherwood is now part of the PointeNorth leadership team, and Courson and Sherwood will help build out southern and mid-Georgia and northern Florida operations.

"Byron and I are extremely excited to join the PointeNorth family. We have been looking at mergers for more than five years and our culture fits very well with PointeNorth," comments Sherwood. "It was important for us to take care of our employees and make sure the transition would be seamless for our customers. Our people are the same, our name is the same, our location is the same, and the service our clients have come to expect from us will certainly not change. All of us here at Valdosta Insurance Services are looking forward to our future with all our clients and our new partners."

"Our partnership with Trey Sherwood and Byron Courson and their team is part of a strategy that allows those of us in the independent agency system to remain just that–independent. Independence in the marketplace serves our customers well, positioning us to offer a variety of options when developing insurance solutions that support their business and protect their homes and assets. Valdosta Insurance Services is a respected agency that has a long history of providing valuable solutions and services to those in their community," comments William "Bill" Skeeles, President and CEO of PointeNorth Insurance Group.

Southern Insurance Advisors is based in Milton, Georgia, and provides property and casualty insurance solutions. The company is led by Kevin DiPetrillo and will operate under the PointeNorth Insurance Group brand.

"I'm excited to join PointeNorth. They bring tremendous resources to our existing clients, which improves the quality of our service and products," comments DiPetrillo. "PointeNorth is experienced in developing niche practice areas with specialized programs, and we plan to leverage that to help the technology industry and our community. Our partnership is also beneficial for our employees and their families as they enjoy the support and other advantages of a larger organization. Every member of the PointeNorth team has been kind, welcoming, and helpful through the transition. It's the rare transaction with wins all around."

"Bringing Kevin DiPetrillo and his team at Southern Insurance Advisors on board allows us to continue to build out our technology and affluent personal lines practices," comments Skeeles. "PointeNorth continues its focus on growth, both through acquisition and the continued expansion of our Producer Development Program. We have built a solid base and are putting more resources into expanding our footprint through acquisition and talent recruitment and development. Our hybrid model of acquisition with the potential for equity is an attractive option for experienced producers who may wish to consider joining us."

PointeNorth has acquired more than 50 agencies and books of business and is one of the largest independent agencies in the Southeast. Their core strategies for 2024 and 2025 include the expansion of PointeNorth Transportation, the company's transportation practice, beyond its current footprint to a national focus. PointeNorth will continue its aggressive pace for Property & Casualty merger and acquisition partnership opportunities throughout the Southeast. PointeNorth Insurance Group, LLC operates from 15 locations and is headquartered at 1000 Parkwood Circle, Suite 600, Atlanta, Georgia, 30339. For more information, visit www.PointeNorthins.com.

