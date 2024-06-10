PointeNorth Insurance Group Continues Southeastern Expansion with Addition of McCrary-Daniels Insurance Agency

"We are excited to have McCrary-Daniels, the long-time successful independent agency leader in Douglas and Coffee County, Georgia, and surrounding areas, join the PointeNorth team," comments William "Bill" Skeeles, President and CEO of PointeNorth Insurance Group. Post this

"This year marks 100 years that McCrary-Daniels has been assisting South Georgia with their insurance needs. As we go into the future, we are excited to partner with PointeNorth and further strengthen our insurance services that we provide our current clients and future clients. We now have even more up-to-date technology, as well as more strength in the marketplace. We look forward to the future as a member of PointeNorth," comments Randy Stallings, Jr.

"McCrary-Daniels has been able to provide excellent customer service to our local community for many decades due to our incredible staff, wide array of market availability and thorough understanding of the insurance industry. By joining with the PointeNorth family, we know that each of these traits will increase in strength. We are excited for the future and look forward to continuing to assist our customers with all of their insurance needs," remarks John Day.

This is PointeNorth Insurance Group's fifth acquisition in 2024, which brings the company's YTD acquired revenue to more than $9.5 million. It is the second transaction in South Georgia in 2024, strengthening PointeNorth Insurance Group's expanding presence in South Georgia and Northern Florida. Additional 2024 transactions are pending.

PointeNorth offers growth opportunities for agencies looking to partner with an organization that can invest in their future success. Agents benefit from a perpetuation strategy that may include equity, as well as additional employment and advancement opportunities for their employees.

"We are excited to have McCrary-Daniels, the long-time successful independent agency leader in Douglas and Coffee County, Georgia, and surrounding areas, join the PointeNorth team," comments William "Bill" Skeeles, President and CEO of PointeNorth Insurance Group. "Having Randy and John as partners at PointeNorth further adds to our experience, talent and position in the South Georgia insurance marketplace."

PointeNorth continues its focus on growth, both through acquisition and its ongoing expansion of its Producer Development Program. Core strategies for 2024 and 2025 include expansion of its Transportation Program beyond its current footprint and a continued aggressive pace for merger and acquisition opportunities throughout the Southeast.

"We have built a solid base and are putting more resources into expanding our footprint through acquisition and talent recruitment and development. Our hybrid model of acquisition with the potential for equity is an attractive option for experienced producers which may wish to consider joining us," according to Skeeles.

For further information, contact: Bill Skeeles at [email protected] or Matt Wells at [email protected] or visit www.pninsurance.com.

About PointeNorth Insurance Group:

PointeNorth has acquired more than 50 agencies and books of business and is one of the largest independent agencies in the Southeast. Their core strategies for 2024 and 2025 include the expansion of PointeNorth Transportation, the company's transportation practice, beyond its current footprint to a national focus. PointeNorth will continue its aggressive pace for Property & Casualty merger and acquisition partnership opportunities throughout the Southeast. PointeNorth Insurance Group, LLC operates from 17 locations and is headquartered at 1000 Parkwood Circle, Suite 600, Atlanta, Georgia, 30339. For more information, visit www.PointeNorthins.com.

Media Contact

Katie Skeeles, PointeNorth Insurance Group, 1 770-858-7540, [email protected], http://www.PointeNorthIns.com

SOURCE PointeNorth Insurance Group