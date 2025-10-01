Pointsmith and AllOver Media Form Momentara, a Leader in In-the-Moment Marketing

"We are providing a single, smarter approach, delivering campaigns with a level of precision and certainty that the industry has been missing," said Jeff Griffing, CEO of Momentara. Post this

"For too long, marketing in the physical world has been fragmented, forcing brands to stitch together partners for media, logistics, and in-store execution," said Jeff Griffing, CEO of Momentara. "Momentara was built to change that. We're combining 101 years of experience with major investments in technology and talent to create a new category of marketing partner. We are providing a single, smarter approach, delivering campaigns with a level of precision and certainty that the industry has been missing."

The new brand name, Momentara, reflects the company's core mission: helping clients seize a decisive moment and ground it in the real world where customers live, shop, and make decisions.

Momentara will debut at the NACS Show in Chicago (October 14-17, Booth #N621), where it will showcase its comprehensive capabilities for the convenience store industry. The company's unified offering is built on several key value pillars:

Certainty at Every Moment: Eliminating stress and doubt for clients through proven, tech-enabled logistics and end-to-end project management.

Accurate, Scalable Logistics: Reaching any store or location in any ZIP code with precision-built campaigns, delivered with speed and accuracy.

A Powerful Revenue-Generating Network: Enabling retailers and property owners of any size to monetize their physical space by turning it into a turnkey media network.

Creating Better, Together: Unifying a vast ecosystem of services to improve, simplify, and optimize in-store, out-of-home, and event marketing for clients.

Momentara delivers powerful in-the-moment marketing that provides logistical certainty and optimal performance for many of the nation's leading brands. Formed by Pointsmith, a retail marketing leader, and out-of-home advertising expert AllOver Media, Momentara offers a unique dual capability. The company helps brands execute complex in-store, out-of-home, and event marketing campaigns with tech-enabled certainty, while also transforming retail and other public spaces into powerful, revenue-generating media networks. From convenience stores and quick-serve restaurants to bars, restaurants, and roadways, Momentara turns any physical location into a more valuable and dynamic touchpoint. For more information, visit www.momentara.com.

