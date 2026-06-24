Poka Plants the Flag on Industrial AI for Connected Work

"Industrial AI is not enterprise AI in a hard hat," said Antoine Bisson, co-founder and CEO of Poka. "It belongs inside the work. We have spent twelve years building the foundation it runs on. Now we are defining Industrial AI for Connected Work." Post this

"Industrial AI is not enterprise AI in a hard hat," said Antoine Bisson, co-founder and CEO of Poka. "It belongs inside the work. We have spent twelve years building the foundation it runs on. Now we are defining Industrial AI for Connected Work."

This is Antoine Bisson's first major strategic move since becoming CEO earlier this year. He previously served as Poka's Chief AI Officer, where he was leading the creation of the data foundation that is in the DNA of the new agents. Poka's twelve years of real-time frontline workflows across thousands of sites and dozens of languages is a foundation that no AI-first entrant can match.

The roadmap responds to three forces converging on the shop floor. Experienced operators are retiring faster than new ones can be trained, taking decades of plant knowledge with them. Regulators have tightened the rules around audit trails and deterministic behavior in the environments where Industrial AI now operates, and the first wave of horizontal AI on the factory floor has only delivered limited operational impact.

Poka's answer is a complete Knowledge Flywheel, comprising AI agents that capture what the best operator knows and then pass this industry expertise into the hands of every operator on every shift, governed for the regulated environment and grounded in real workflow data. It is delivering governed Industrial AI with the tribal knowledge to equip the workforce, not to enforce horizontal AI bolted to the floor.

Industrial AI in production

Poka Industrial AI agents are in production today at named industrial customers, covering critical use cases, such as:

A Problem-Solving Agent that guides operators through to resolution

An Analytics Agent that analyzes trends across operations and surfaces insights in seconds

A Knowledge Agent that searches across work instructions, troubleshooting guides, and critical documents to deliver a clear, actionable answer

Poka announces Early Access Program

Today, Poka also opens the by-invitation Early Access Program for Poka AI Studio, the no-code environment where operations teams build their own agents on the same foundation, or use templates covering use cases such as:

A Work Instruction Comparison Agent that compares the two procedures and highlights exactly where they diverge

A Formless Issue Agent that handles issues end-to-end in plain language (creating, updating, resolving, assigning a task, dropping a comment, all without opening the issue itself)

A Similar Issues Agent that searches across open, resolved, and archived issues to surface what's relevant in the moment, speeding up issue resolution time

General availability for these AI agents is October 2026.

The agents do more than answer questions. Through Poka's Extensibility Framework, they trigger workflows in connected systems, including MES, CMMS, and ERP, and execute steps under human approval. All Poka agents are governed, auditable end-to-end, and deployable by an operations team without coding work.

Poka also ships today a production-ready MCP server, making Poka's data and workflows accessible from any enterprise AI assistant. Industrial organizations building corporate AI stacks on Copilot, ChatGPT, Claude, or proprietary solutions can connect directly to Poka without custom integrations. A worker asking "Show me unresolved issues on Line 3 from last week" inside whichever AI tool their company provides gets a live answer from Poka — with authentication, permission scoping, and governance traveling with every call.

The Early Access Program opens as a founding cohort. It is limited to selected manufacturers who deploy with Poka engineers alongside their team, capture baseline and outcome metrics from day one, shape the Poka AI Studio roadmap, and convert on founding-member terms at general availability. Manufacturers can apply at poka.io/ai.

"On the factory floor, the wrong AI answer hurts someone and brings the regulator in," Bisson said. "Industrial AI is what works there, and what moves the numbers in the board pack. Across every plant. On the spot. No configuration session. No compromises. This is the AI we built."

"The work spoke for itself. The work scaled. The time for quiet is over," Bisson said.

About Poka

Poka is the leading Industrial AI platform for Connected Work. Founded in 2014, Poka powers more than 1 million frontline workers across 3,000+ sites in 70+ countries and 17 languages, with customers including Nestlé, Bosch, Mars, Danone, L'Oréal, Tetra Pak, Coty, Hitachi, and Flora Food Group. Poka's governed AI agents run on twelve years of real-time frontline workflow data. Poka was named Leader in both the Growth and Innovation indices of the 2025 Frost Radar for Connected Worker, and in 2026 is shipping production-grade Industrial AI to the factory floor. Poka is part of IFS. Learn more at www.poka.io.

Media Contact

Jamie Kightley, Poka, 1 561 228 1940, [email protected], https://www.poka.io/

SOURCE Poka