Pokémon Company International and The Trade Group Earn Tempest Award for Best Mobile Gaming Event for Pokémon World Championships 2023

"The championship's metrics speak volumes. The Pokémon YouTube Channel alone captured over 2,691,000 views. And despite the competitive nature of the event, most participants remained engaged for the entirety of the tournament, a testament to its captivating allure." Post this

According to Neeshu Hajra, VP of Business Development at TTG, "The Pokémon World Championship's success in Japan was a harmonious blend of meticulous planning, innovative strategies, unique elements, and technological advancements. Hosting the event in Japan, Pokémon's birthplace, added a layer of authenticity and nostalgia. This strategic choice resonated deeply with fans, bridging the franchise's rich history and promising future."

After a successful collaboration at the 2022 World Championships in London, Pokémon turned to The Trade Group for help executing the company's mission to surpass the grandeur of the previous event. The Pokémon World Championship aimed to be a unifying event, bringing together diverse segments of the global Pokémon community, all united by their shared passion and love for the iconic franchise.

The resounding success of the live event and its online engagement strategies is evidenced by the staggering increase in attendance and online participation, which extended across the globe. Attendance surged from 10,083 unique badged attendees in London to 14,194 in Japan. The event's digital footprint also grew extensively year-over-year, with 37% increased views on Twitch (totaling over 11.6 million). YouTube live views increased by 30%, with total time viewed increasing by 261%.

"The championship's metrics speak volumes. The Pokémon YouTube Channel alone captured over 2,691,000 views. And despite the competitive nature of the event, most participants remained engaged for the entirety of the tournament, a testament to its captivating allure.

The event clearly achieved its objectives and set new standards for excellence in the esports domain," Hajra says.

To learn more about The Trade Group's general contractor, event marketing, creative design, and structural design services, visit http://www.tradegroup.com or call 800-343-2005 to speak with a sales consultant.

ABOUT THE TRADE GROUP

The Trade Group is an award-winning, full-service event marketing company. Collaborate with a partner who listens and believes in your brand. Create award-winning event strategies, exhibit designs, and environments that generate unprecedented returns on investment. Make lasting impressions.

Media Contact

Sierra Reed, The Trade Group, (800) 343-2005, [email protected], tradegroup.com

Twitter

SOURCE The Trade Group