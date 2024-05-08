Poker Player Dan Shak to Participate in 2024 World Series of Poker

Shak Looks to Continue Momentum in 2024 at Poker's Top Event

LAS VEGAS, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semi-pro poker player Dan Shak is set to compete at the 2024 World Series of Poker, beginning on May 28 in Las Vegas. Shak is seeking his first WSOP bracelet after a series of recent near victories in prior WSOP events.

Last summer, he reached the final table of the $1,000 Mystery Millions bounty event at the WSOP and finished second in the $10,000 Stud Championship. In December, he placed second in the $25,000 pot-limit Omaha high roller event at WSOP Paradise in the Bahamas.

Shak recently completed a successful run at the 2024 U.S. Poker Open, finishing in the money in three of the eight No Limit Hold'em events. Shak also won the $10,000 big bet mix event at the PokerGO Mixed Games series in March – his first career victory at the PokerGO Studio – earning $133,200.

Shak's strong start to 2024 adds to numerous achievements on the poker circuit, including multiple appearances at the final tables of high stakes events such as the PokerGO Cup, Poker Masters, and U.S. Poker Open events. The recent prizes have pushed Shak's career earnings over $14.5 million.

Shak, co-founder of the "All-In" for Kids Poker Tournament in partnership with The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the WPT Foundation, is currently ranked 135th in the Global Poker Index and 114th in the 2024 Player of the Year standings.

About Dan Shak

Daniel L. Shak founded SHK Asset Management, a firm that focused on investments in gold futures. He resides in Las Vegas, Nevada and has decades of experience as a hedge fund manager and commodities trader. Before founding SHK Asset Management in 2002, Mr. Shak served as a trader on the New York Mercantile and Commodities Exchange (COMEX). Mr. Shak is also a semi-professional poker player who has competed in numerous major poker tournaments around the world. Mr. Shak was the winner of the first "Ante Up for Africa" charity event at the 2007 World Series of Poker, and donated his prize money to charities supporting the humanitarian crisis in Darfur. In 2008, Mr. Shak co-founded the "All In" for Kids Poker Tournament, which has raised more than $3 million to benefit the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, in partnership with the World Poker Tour Foundation.

