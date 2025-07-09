Polaris Academy Announces Expansion of East Mesa Campus

Polaris Academy is proud to announce the expansion of its East Mesa campus at Superstition Springs. On July 1st, 2025, the Mesa City Council voted unanimously to approve the on-site expansion of Polaris Academy to allow construction of a new educational facility. The expanded site is a two-story building consisting of approximately 19,000 sq.ft. that has been designed from the ground up to support sensory and neurodivergent learning. This one-of-a-kind design is an exciting new addition and marks a significant milestone in Polaris Academy's continued mission to create a supportive, inclusive, and empowering educational environment for autistic and neurodivergent students.
MESA, Ariz., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new space will serve as a dynamic extension of the existing campus—providing additional classrooms, specialized learning areas, and resources that will allow Polaris to serve even more incredible students and families in the community.
"This expansion is more than just a building—it is a reflection of our growth, our values, and our unwavering commitment to every parent and student who walks through our doors. Autism architecture is a new and emerging field and this structure will be one-of-a-kind, offering a learning environment and experience unlike any other" said Chief Executive Officer and Founder Nathan Palmer.
Polaris Academy extends their heartfelt gratitude to their dedicated families, exceptional staff, and the broader community for their continued support in helping them reach this exciting new chapter.
