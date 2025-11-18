Polaris Academy Announces Expansion of Jr.High/High School Program to Smith Junior High Campus

Polaris Academy is proud to announce the expansion of its Jr. High/High School program through an exciting new collaboration with Smith Junior High for the 2026 school year after a unanimous vote of approval by the Mesa Public School Board. Beginning Fall 2026, Polaris Academy will extend its innovative education model, blending therapy, life skills, and academics, to a dedicated space within the Smith Junior High campus in the East valley.
MESA, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Polaris Academy is proud to announce the expansion of its Jr. High/High School program through an exciting new collaboration with Smith Junior High for the 2026 school year after a unanimous vote of approval by the Mesa Public School Board. Beginning Fall 2026, Polaris Academy will extend its innovative education model, blending therapy, life skills, and academics, to a dedicated space within the Smith Junior High campus in the East valley.
This expansion reflects Polaris Academy's continued commitment to providing exceptional educational opportunities for autistic and neurodivergent students. The additional location will allow Polaris to serve more students while maintaining its personalized, supportive approach to education.
"We could not be more thrilled for our students, families, and communities. The Smith expansion will bring more amenities and opportunities for us to grow our unique curriculum and provide a path for graduation, college prep, life skill development, and transition programs to ensure every autistic child has a path to lifelong success." (Nathan Palmer, CEO)
