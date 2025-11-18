Polaris Academy Announces Expansion of Jr.High/High School Program to Smith Junior High Campus

Polaris Academy is proud to announce the expansion of its Jr. High/High School program through an exciting new collaboration with Smith Junior High for the 2026 school year after a unanimous vote of approval by the Mesa Public School Board. Beginning Fall 2026, Polaris Academy will extend its innovative education model, blending therapy, life skills, and academics, to a dedicated space within the Smith Junior High campus in the East valley.

