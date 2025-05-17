Polaris Academy Expands Its Reach with Dobson Ranch Location

"We are looking forward to this amazing growth opportunity and are so grateful that the Mesa Public Schools Governing Board was supportive of our vision." -Nathan Palmer, CEO and Co-founder Post this

This new opportunity helps to address a critical need for more academic and support services for the autistic and neurodivergent community by allowing development of a space where Polaris students can feel like they belong. The new Dobson Ranch campus also allows Polaris Academy to strategically expand its outreach to communities and families located in West Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, Ahwatukee, Tempe, and portions of Phoenix.

Polaris Academy is a private K-12 school for autistic and neurodivergent children offering a unique blended academic/therapy model supported by unique experiential learning opportunities. Their mission is to empower parents and students by creating academic and social resources to Navigate children towards a more purposeful, independent, and fulfilling future. Their flexible education model combines grade level standards with experiential learning through their STEM Discovery Center, Culinary Lab, Student Business Store, and Intentional Play Gym supported by ABA, speech, occupational, and other therapy trained professionals and supports providing a truly integrated academic system with therapeutic and behavior supports.

"We are grateful for Mesa Public Schools in assisting the mission of Polaris Academy that will positively impact our community for generations to come." - Brad Broyles, CFO and Co-founder

As part of the expansion, Polaris Academy will renovate a portion of the Dobson Ranch facility to incorporate their proven, autism-friendly architectural design—an approach that has seen great success at its Superstition Springs location in East Mesa. Every aspect of the environment, from lighting and wall colors to décor and spatial layout, has been thoughtfully designed with neurodivergent students in mind. These intentional design choices play a vital role in helping students stay regulated, feel comfortable in their surroundings, and remain focused on learning in a calm, supportive, and sensory friendly setting.

Media Contact

Megan Godlewski, Polaris Academy, 1 4807653654, [email protected], https://www.polarisacademy.org/

SOURCE Polaris Academy