Polaris Academy Launches New Starlight Behavior Academy Initiative for Early Learners

ABA integrated Pre-school

ABA integrated Kindergarten

Standards-based Curriculum

Play-centered Learning Programs

In-Center & Home-based Clinical ABA Therapies

Starlight Behavior Academy, located in Mesa Arizona, is set to open its doors in August 2025 for its inaugural year. Following the success of Polaris Academy—a private K-12 school specializing in autism education—it became clear that there was a strong need for a program dedicated to supporting younger children at the beginning of their educational journey. After a successful pilot program at Polaris Academy, Starlight was created and has since evolved into the exceptional program it is today.

"Starlight is a new approach to early autistic child development that doesn't require a parent to sacrifice education for therapy services, now they can have both" - Nathan Palmer, CEO, Co-Owner

Building on the proven success of Polaris Academy, Starlight Behavior Academy proudly integrates a comprehensive ABA Therapy program, offering both in-home and in-clinic services. ABA Therapy is widely recognized as a transformative approach in early childhood development, and at Starlight, it forms the foundation of a dynamic and supportive learning experience.

Their in-clinic model combines individualized one-on-one instruction with carefully structured group integration, preparing young learners for essential social pairing and collaborative group dynamics—key components for long-term success in both school and life. Enhancing this core program are two standout features: a thoughtfully designed intentional play zone and a school readiness group center, both of which provide enriched, hands-on opportunities for growth and development.

"Starlight's purpose is to bridge the gap between therapy and education to ensure that each student's individual needs are met. Certified teachers, BCBA's, and therapists collaborate daily to intentionally blend their expertise into the school day. Integrating therapies and academics allows Starlight to individualize instruction and meet each child where they are academically, socially, and behaviorally. We are passionate about parent involvement and tailoring each student's program to ensure they are provided with the support they need in all areas of life! We are so excited to provide this amazing service to our families and the community!" - Haley Palmer, Director of Early Learning Center

By embedding ABA principles into the curriculum, Starlight Academy creates a well-regulated, adaptive classroom environment. Unlike traditional clinical models, their approach allows for the integration of additional strategies tailored to a range of neurodiverse profiles, including support for students with Pathological Demand Avoidance (PDA). This inclusive, responsive model ensures that every child's unique needs are met while equipping the Starlight team with a broad and evolving toolkit.

At Starlight, professional development is a cornerstone of their philosophy. They remain committed to staying at the forefront of innovative practices, continually seeking out the latest strategies and insights that enrich their classrooms and strengthen their commitment to student success.

Distinct from Polaris, Starlight offers a diverse range of specialized programs designed to provide young learners with the strongest possible foundation as they begin their educational journey.

Clinic services are scheduled based on the needs of each child. At Starlight, these clinic services are broken down into a morning session and afternoon session.

AM Session: 8:10am-11:20am

PM Session: 11:20am-2:20pm

However, Starlight has several models that can incorporate all-day services if it is in the best interest of the student/child including:

Full-day clinic services

Half-day clinic / Half-day academy

Full-day academy Programs

Polaris Academy is a private K–12 school dedicated to supporting students on the autism spectrum through individualized learning, therapeutic integration, and whole-child support. The launch of Starlight Behavior Academy represents the next evolution in Polaris's mission to provide comprehensive, compassionate, and developmentally appropriate education for every learner.

