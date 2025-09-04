Polaris Among The Stars: A Night to Celebrate and Support Autistic and Neurodivergent Children

"This event is more than a celebration, it's a chance for our community to come together and invest in the future of neurodivergent students who deserve every opportunity to succeed." Post this

Funds raised during Polaris Among the Stars will directly support the growth and enrichment of Polaris schools through:

STEM Discovery Centers and supplies

Intentional Play Gyms

Culinary Experience Rooms

Classroom innovation and learning technology

Future campus expansion to serve more children and families

"Every sponsorship, every donation, and every gesture of support helps us create spaces where autistic children can thrive, explore, and shine," said Dallyn Davis, Event Chair and representative of the Polaris Academy Foundation. "This event is more than a celebration, it's a chance for our community to come together and invest in the future of neurodivergent students who deserve every opportunity to succeed."

Sponsorship opportunities are now available, offering meaningful visibility for local businesses and organizations while directly impacting families in Mesa and beyond.

To sponsor, give a charitable donation, or schedule a personal tour of Polaris Academy, contact Dallyn Davis at [email protected].

In addition to the event, the Foundation also shares its mission through 'The Polaris Connection' podcast, where parents, educators, and professionals come together to navigate the neurodivergent journey with purpose. Each episode provides resources, expert insights, and stories of hope designed to support families and empower the community. We invite you to connect with us and listen in.

Media Contact

Dallyn Davis, Polaris Academy, 1 4805890234, [email protected], PolarisAcademy.org

