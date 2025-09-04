Polaris Among The Stars: A Night to Celebrate and Support Autistic and Neurodivergent Children

The Polaris Academy Foundation is proud to announce its inaugural black-tie fundraising gala, Polaris Among the Stars, taking place on October 23rd. This inspiring evening will bring together community leaders, families, and advocates to celebrate and support autistic and neurodivergent children. Guests will enjoy an elegant night of dining, entertainment, and connection while raising vital funds to expand resources, opportunities, and support for autistic students at Polaris Academy and Starlight Behavior Academy. With the help of dedicated partners and sponsors, the non-profit Foundation aims to empower children to shine their brightest and continue building a community where every child is seen, valued, and celebrated.
MESA, Ariz., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Polaris Academy Foundation proudly announces its premier fundraising gala, Polaris Among the Stars, taking place Thursday, October 23, 2025, at The Post in Downtown Mesa. This black-tie evening of impact and celebration will unite community leaders, educators, families, and businesses across Arizona for an unforgettable night of bingo, dinner, and entertainment, all in support of autistic and neurodivergent children.
Polaris Academy is the first school in Arizona to earn the designation of an Official Autism Center, and Mesa is the first Autism Certified City in the world, making this milestone celebration especially meaningful for the local community.
Funds raised during Polaris Among the Stars will directly support the growth and enrichment of Polaris schools through:
STEM Discovery Centers and supplies
Intentional Play Gyms
Culinary Experience Rooms
Classroom innovation and learning technology
Future campus expansion to serve more children and families
"Every sponsorship, every donation, and every gesture of support helps us create spaces where autistic children can thrive, explore, and shine," said Dallyn Davis, Event Chair and representative of the Polaris Academy Foundation. "This event is more than a celebration, it's a chance for our community to come together and invest in the future of neurodivergent students who deserve every opportunity to succeed."
Sponsorship opportunities are now available, offering meaningful visibility for local businesses and organizations while directly impacting families in Mesa and beyond.
To sponsor, give a charitable donation, or schedule a personal tour of Polaris Academy, contact Dallyn Davis at [email protected].
In addition to the event, the Foundation also shares its mission through 'The Polaris Connection' podcast, where parents, educators, and professionals come together to navigate the neurodivergent journey with purpose. Each episode provides resources, expert insights, and stories of hope designed to support families and empower the community. We invite you to connect with us and listen in.
