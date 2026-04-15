Polaris Brand Promotions Shares Experiential Marketing Industry Insights on Leading Marketing and Event Podcasts

Polaris Brand Promotions featured in numerous business podcasts.

MEDIA, Pa., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Polaris Brand Promotions, a leading nationwide promotional staffing and experiential marketing agency, is proud to announce that Al Schuster, founder and President, along with Heather Johnson, Marketing Director, recently appeared as featured guests on eight popular podcasts focused on marketing, events, and entrepreneurship.

Through these engaging conversations, Schuster and Johnson offered listeners a behind-the-scenes look at how brands are leveraging live experiences, in-store tastings, and consumer activations to create authentic brand experiences for consumers. These in-depth discussions highlight their insights into the evolving world of promotional marketing and event staffing.

"Podcasting has become a powerful platform to educate and engage with brands, clients and partners in the experiential community," said Schuster. "Sharing real-world insights about promo staffing, event logistics and brand engagement helps strengthen the entire promotional and experiential marketing industry."

Across shows such as The PR Podcast, Mission Matters Business Podcast with Adam Torres, Get Hoptimized, Inside Marketing with MarketSurge, The Liquor Connoisseur, ACMG Digital Podcast, Prompt to Market with Mukund Mohan and The Stunning Digital Marketing (SDM) Show, Schuster and Johnson discussed topics including:

How top brands are rethinking live consumer engagement

The challenges and rewards of scaling with the expertise of a national experiential marketing and promo staffing agency

Professional advice for aspiring entrepreneurs in the event marketing space

Listeners can access the podcast interviews on Polaris Brand Promotions' official website at https://polarisbrandpromotions.com/about-polaris-brand-promotional-and-event-staffing/in-the-news with links to listen on major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple, iHeart and YouTube.

About Polaris Brand Promotions

Founded in 2017, Polaris Brand Promotions is a full-service nationwide promotional and experiential staffing agency specializing in brand ambassador programs, trade show support, event staffing, pop-up activations, street teams, product launches, in-store demo staffing and field marketing programs. Headquartered in Media, Pennsylvania, the agency works with leading consumer brands, agencies and event producers to bring brands to life by creating unforgettable experiences for their target audiences.

Media Contact:

Al Schuster

President, Polaris Brand Promotions

[email protected]

Phone: (484) 885-0090

https://polarisbrandpromotions.com

Media Contact

Al Schuster, Polaris Brand Promotions, 1 4848850090, [email protected], https://www.polarisbrandpromotions.com

SOURCE Polaris Brand Promotions