Polaris Electro-Optics, Inc. Demonstrates Groundbreaking 102 Gbps PAM-4 Silicon Photonic Modulator Technology

"The need for high speed, efficient, and small footprint solutions for optical data transmission is growing rapidly. This breakthrough places our technology as a key enabler of the continued scale up of data centers," said Jason Sickler, CEO of Polaris Electro-Optics, Inc. "The technology integrates seamlessly with silicon photonic wafers post-foundry, does not require poling, and is robust and stable. This makes possible faster, smaller, and more efficient photonic chips made using standard processes at any foundry. No other technology offers that." This technology is poised to become the preferred solution for pluggable transceivers and future optical interconnect platforms.

With this rapid pace of development, Polaris is set to offer a key capability to telecommunications providers and hyperscaler datacenter operators seeking to revolutionize their infrastructure. As industries transition to disaggregated, high-speed systems, Polaris's breakthrough modulators will be at the forefront of this transformation.

At Polaris Electro-Optics, Inc., we believe that overcoming society's greatest challenges requires mastery of the creation, movement, and use of information. We are mastering the movement of information by leveraging patented material and design innovations to offer the highest-speed, most energy efficient integrated photonics products to the communications and computation industries. Our goal is to define the standard for moving information. We work hard in a collaborative, cross-functional team environment, and value mutual trust and respect built on a foundation of integrity, transparency, consistency, and humility. Additional information about Polaris is available at www.PolarisEO.com.

