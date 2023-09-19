Polarstern reaches North Pole with the LFC biodigester onboard to support research activities

We congratulate the [Polarstern] team on their success and are grateful for the work all the people on board are doing to help save our planet. Tweet this

Power Knot is proud to be the supplier of the LFC biodigester to this vessel. The LFC biodigester is the vessel's main tool for managing their food waste and allows the vessel to spend many months at sea without having to save the waste until the ship returns to shore.

The LFC biodigester uses a natural process called aerobic digestion in which microorganisms break the food waste into grey water. These machines are an environmentally friendly solution to reduce the carbon footprint and waste generated on lengthy trips.

"We congratulate the team on their success and are grateful for the work all the people on board are doing to help save our planet," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "This research project will provide information to help humanity make critical environmental decisions in the near future."

About Polarstern

Polarstern, constructed by Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft in Kiel and Nobiskrug in Rendsburg, was put into service in 1982 and primarily serves as a research vessel for expeditions in the Arctic and Antarctica. This double-hulled icebreaker boasts a length of 118 m (387') and exhibits remarkable operational capabilities even in extreme conditions, with the ability to function effectively at temperatures as frigid as –50°C (–58°F).

About Power Knot Ocean

Power Knot Ocean provides safe and economically sound solutions for managers of cruise ships, cargo ships, and yachts globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and comply with DOJ and MARPOL regulations. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

