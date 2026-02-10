Polenergia Obrót Goes Live with Orchestrade ETRM Platform

Wojciech Zając, President of the Management Board of Polenergia Obrót "The energy Our selection of Orchestrade was based on its robust functionality and its technical readiness. Going live ahead of schedule confirms that we chose the right technology partner" Post this

Wojciech Zając, President of the Management Board of Polenergia Obrót commented on the successful deployment: "The energy transition demands agility and speed. Our selection of Orchestrade was based on its robust functionality and its technical readiness. Going live ahead of schedule confirms that we chose the right technology partner capable of delivering a complex, comprehensive ETRM platform with the efficiency required to immediately begin managing the hedging of our renewable production using structured PPA contracts and mitigating involved risks effectively."

Orchestrade's cloud-native ETRM platform provides Polenergia Obrót with a fully integrated solution built on a modern, event-driven architecture, supporting both physical and financial products, including power, gas, renewables, and environmental assets. The platform delivers straight-through-processing, real-time position and P&L, and advanced risk assessment tools crucial for navigating volatile energy markets.

Jonathan Gane, Board Member for Orchestrade, added: "We are incredibly proud to have partnered with Polenergia Obrót to achieve such an impressive implementation timeframe. Our partnership and this go-live once more illustrates the flexibility of our ETRM solution, which is specifically designed for controlled and rapid deployment coupled with seamless integration. Polenergia's commitment to sustainable energy is aligned with Orchestrade's platform and empowering them to achieve their strategic objectives quickly is a testament to the strong collaboration between our teams."

The implementation positions Orchestrade as a key technology enabler in Polenergia's journey toward a sustainable, low-carbon future.

NOTES TO EDITORS

ABOUT POLENERGIA OBRÓT

Polenergia Obrót is a company specializing in the wholesale of electricity, gas, property rights, CO2emission allowances and guarantees of origin. As a part of Polenergia, the largest private energy group in Poland, Polenergia Obrót is a competence centre for trading of energy products, including marketing of renewable energy production through portfolio of PPA contracts.

www.polenergia.pl

ABOUT ORCHESTRADE

Orchestrade is the market leading complete cross asset front-to-back trading and risk management platform. Used by investment banks, hedge funds, asset managers, private banks, energy and utility companies. A trusted technology partner that truly understands and meets the needs of firms, from start-up operations to the largest global enterprises.

www.orchestrade.com

Media Contact

