Polenergia Obrót Selects Orchestrade to Drive Innovation and Support Zero-Carbon Objectives

Orchestrade's ETRM platform is a fully integrated, cloud-native solution built on a modern, scalable, event-driven architecture. Designed to manage the substantial data volumes essential for complex energy trading, it supports both financial and physical products, including power, natural gas, renewables, and environmental assets. The ETRM delivers straight-through-processing with real-time position and P&L, advanced risk assessment tools, and automated workflow management.

For companies like Polenergia, focused on sustainable growth and reducing carbon emissions, Orchestrade delivers an efficient, cost-effective solution aligned with operational and environmental goals.

This collaboration positions Orchestrade as a critical technology partner in Polenergia's journey towards a sustainable, low-carbon future, enabling them to respond more effectively to the dynamic requirements of the Polish and European energy markets.

Following a rigorous procurement process Polenergia selected Orchestrade for its robust functionality, adaptability, and commitment to client collaboration. Marek Krzysteczko, President of the Board of Polenergia Obrót explained "We expect the Orchestrade platform to help manage hedging of Polenergia Group renewable production using structured PPA contracts and mitigate involved risks." Marcin Gwarda, Board Member responsible for trading activity added "Orchestrade stood out due to its strong technical expertise and its ability to propose a highly competitive, value-driven solution. The platform's comprehensive functional coverage and Orchestrade's readiness to develop custom interfaces in close partnership with our business and technology teams were critical factors in our decision."

Jonathan Gane, Chief Revenue Officer for Orchestrade, commented "We are thrilled to welcome Polenergia to our growing European client base, especially at this transformative time in the energy sector. Polenergia's commitment to sustainable energy and innovation is aligned with Orchestrade's mission to support the energy transition through digital transformation. As the energy market faces new challenges from decarbonization and regulatory changes, we are dedicated to providing the technology that empowers companies like Polenergia to navigate these complexities and achieve their strategic objectives."

Polenergia Obrót is a company specializing in the wholesale of electricity, gas, property rights, CO2 emission allowances and guarantees of origin. It is Polenergia Group competence centre for trading of energy products, including marketing of renewable energy production through portfolio of PPA contracts.

Orchestrade is the market leading complete cross asset front-to-back trading and risk management platform. Used by investment banks, hedge funds, asset managers, private banks, energy and utility companies. A trusted technology partner that truly understands and meets the needs of firms, from start-up operations to the largest global enterprises.

