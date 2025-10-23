Policy and Infrastructure Expert Earnie Holtrey Joins Mytra Consulting

"Earnie's experience at both the state and national levels strengthens our capabilities across broadband and infrastructure projects. His leadership will be an immediate asset to our clients," said Bill Bell, Interim CEO at Mytra Consulting. Post this

Most recently, Holtrey was Director of State and Local Government Partnerships at Ready.net, collaborating with broadband offices, ISPs, and consultants nationwide to expand broadband and utility infrastructure. His expertise spans BEAD programs, stakeholder engagement, and partnership design. "He has a rare ability to connect policy, funding, and implementation," said Heather Lermont-Pape, Chief Learning Officer at Mytra Consulting. "Earnie understands how government and industry can work together to drive infrastructure investment and community impact."

Sam Sluis, Business Consultant at Mytra Consulting, said, "Our clients look to us for pragmatic, end-to-end guidance—from program design to measurable outcomes. Earnie brings that operational clarity to complex policy environments, which is exactly what it takes to deliver real results for communities."

Holtrey shared his enthusiasm about joining Mytra: "Mytra Consulting represents the kind of mission-driven work that brings people, policy, and strategy together. I'm excited to help clients navigate complex programs and convert public investment into tangible outcomes."

Mytra Consulting is an advisory services firm specializing in the telecommunications, information technology, and electric utility industries. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including strategic planning, business development, change management, and more, to clients across the United States. Headquartered in Anderson, Indiana

