Polimorphic Secures $5.6 Million to Bridge Gap Between Constituents and Local Government

Polimorphic, a leading provider of AI-enabled "GovGPT" software for local government operations, today announced it closed on $5.6 million in seed funding.

By digitizing and automating routine paperwork and facilitating public access to dense materials, government staff can significantly reduce the time spent on monotonous busywork, liberating their resources to focus on other critical aspects of their responsibilities.

Polimorphic's raise comes on the heels of several pieces of AI legislation that are circulating around the Capitol this session, signaling the government's readiness to embrace AI technology.

Intashan Chowdhury, borough administrator of Prospect Park, New Jersey, a Polimorphic client, estimates that "70% of staff time was spent managing paper based processes and manual workflows before the implementation of Polimorphic."

"In a landscape where government staff time is consumed by processing busy work, Polimorphic steps in to automate and streamline these tasks. We are mitigating the most significant pain point in our bureaucracy: limited workforce capacity," said Parth Shah, CEO and Founder of Polimorphic. "Our technology plays a crucial role in making government services more accessible and efficient, ultimately benefiting government staff and their constituents."

Polimorphic is actively collaborating with municipalities, city departments, and counties across the United States, serving populations ranging from 1,000 to 100,000 constituents. In addition to Prospect Park, notable clients include Grand Rapids, Michigan and Gaston County, North Carolina, where the technology has been successfully deployed to enhance civic engagement and streamline government operations.

"Inefficiency is an expensive pain point in any bureaucracy, and the government is no exception," said M13 General Partner Latif Peracha. "Polimorphic's solutions digitize every facet of the constituent-to-city relationship. Parth and his capable team are helping constituents and departments spend less time on inefficient paperwork and focus on enhancing their communities, removing trillions of wasted dollars and time out of the system."

About Polimorphic

