Polish and Potential - 3 Leaders Redefine Beautifully What It Means to Work in the Trades



Despite the advantages trade schools offer, an image has been perpetuated that these careers are only for "dirty" jobs, such as plumbing, contracting, and engine repair. Today's trade careers are much more diverse and inclusive, especially when preparing workers for careers in the ever-expanding professional beauty sector.

Three achievers who have found immense success in the beauty industry are on a mission to raise awareness of a trade secret – careers in the trades can combine polish with potential. A job in the trades doesn't have to be dirty; it can be glamorous.

Lynelle Lynch is the owner of Bellus Academy, renowned internationally for its advanced programs in cosmetology esthetics and nail education. Lynch founded Beauty Changes Lives, a non-profit organization that has raised more than $8 M for beauty and wellness scholarships.

Jan Arnold co-founded CND, the global nail, hands, and foot products company that pioneered nail artistry on the fashion runway, making nails the ultimate couture accessory.

Gayle Fulbright, owner of Headlines Salon in San Diego, is owner of a multi-million-dollar salon that is routinely recognized among the nation's top 100 Salons.

Through their achievements in philanthropy, product development, fashion, and entrepreneurship, these women are defying traditional perceptions of careers in beauty. Their careers demonstrate the diverse pathways beauty presents as a business, a craft, and a creative calling – no toolbelt required.

Lynch, a long-time advocate for Career Education Colleges and Universities (CECU), stated, "Technology, popular culture, and demographic shifts are some of the factors that are driving growth in the professional beauty sector and providing opportunities to combine interests in art, fashion, business and helping others." She is collaborating with Arnold and Fulbright to raise awareness that a cosmetology license can lead to career opportunities beyond working behind the salon chair and that attending a cosmetology trade school is the first step on the journey. "From product development to platform artistry to founding a global beauty brand, the beauty and wellness sector offers unlimited growth opportunities, she said.

Since its founding in 2013, Beauty Changes Lives has raised more than $8M for beauty school scholarships and mentorship experiences. More information on scholarships to prepare people for a beautiful trade is available at http://www.beautychangeslives.org.