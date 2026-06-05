Political strategist David Sugarman, co-founder of Deep State Media and advisor to congressional candidate Lev Parnas, is drawing attention for his strategic support of Jonathan Hay as Hay's high-profile legal battle involving Sean "Diddy" Combs continues to gain national attention. The announcement comes as new legal developments reportedly emerge in Los Angeles.
MIAMI, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As international attention continues to intensify around the legal battle involving Jonathan Hay and Sean "Diddy" Combs, political strategist and Deep State Media co-founder David Sugarman is being recognized as a key behind-the-scenes force supporting Hay's pursuit of justice.
Sugarman, who currently serves as a political advisor to Lev Parnas in his congressional campaign in Florida, has played an important strategic role in supporting Jonathan Hay throughout what has become one of the most closely watched legal matters in the entertainment industry.
The case has drawn widespread attention as new developments continue to unfold. This week, the legal landscape shifted again following reports that the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is reviewing potential new charges against Combs submitted by the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. These developments are connected to evidence Hay has been fighting to bring forward.
Throughout this difficult and highly public process, Sugarman has remained a consistent advocate behind the scenes, helping ensure that serious allegations are not ignored and that the people involved have the support needed to keep pushing forward.
At the same time, Hay's civil litigation in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, has reached a significant milestone after advancing past the motion to dismiss stage, allowing the case to continue moving through the court system.
Sugarman remains focused on his strategic role as Lev Parnas' political advisor for his congressional campaign, while also expanding his reach through the recent launch of Deep State Media alongside Daniel Parnas and Lev Parnas. The platform was created to expose corruption, challenge powerful institutions, and give a voice to stories that too often get buried.
His work with Jonathan Hay reflects that same mission: standing behind people willing to confront power, expose the truth, and keep fighting when the pressure is at its highest.
About Deep State Media
Deep State Media is an independent media platform founded by Lev Parnas, Daniel Parnas, and David Sugarman. Built to expose corruption, uncover hidden power structures, and challenge the narratives pushed by legacy media, Deep State Media is committed to telling the stories others are afraid to touch.
Media Contact
Cameron Jehl, SugarTime Inc., 1 3059267000, [email protected]
SOURCE Deep State Media
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