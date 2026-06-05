Political Strategist David Sugarman Emerges as Key Behind-the-Scenes Advocate in High-Profile Legal Battle Involving Jonathan Hay and Sean "Diddy" Combs

When people are willing to risk everything to expose the truth, they deserve support. No matter how powerful the opposition may be, accountability should never be optional.— David Sugarman Post this

The case has drawn widespread attention as new developments continue to unfold. This week, the legal landscape shifted again following reports that the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is reviewing potential new charges against Combs submitted by the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. These developments are connected to evidence Hay has been fighting to bring forward.

Throughout this difficult and highly public process, Sugarman has remained a consistent advocate behind the scenes, helping ensure that serious allegations are not ignored and that the people involved have the support needed to keep pushing forward.

At the same time, Hay's civil litigation in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, has reached a significant milestone after advancing past the motion to dismiss stage, allowing the case to continue moving through the court system.

Sugarman remains focused on his strategic role as Lev Parnas' political advisor for his congressional campaign, while also expanding his reach through the recent launch of Deep State Media alongside Daniel Parnas and Lev Parnas. The platform was created to expose corruption, challenge powerful institutions, and give a voice to stories that too often get buried.

His work with Jonathan Hay reflects that same mission: standing behind people willing to confront power, expose the truth, and keep fighting when the pressure is at its highest.

About Deep State Media

Deep State Media is an independent media platform founded by Lev Parnas, Daniel Parnas, and David Sugarman. Built to expose corruption, uncover hidden power structures, and challenge the narratives pushed by legacy media, Deep State Media is committed to telling the stories others are afraid to touch.

Media Contact

Cameron Jehl, SugarTime Inc., 1 3059267000, [email protected]

SOURCE Deep State Media