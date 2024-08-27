Polk State College Foundation joins the Florida Purchasing Group

Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information. Post this

"Through the Florida Purchasing Group we now have more vendors submitting bids for our items or services. The more bids we get, the better the chances are that we will be able to get fair pricing and reliable work from our vendors. Participating with the Florida Purchasing Group allows us to post our bids and reach more vendors, which then creates more competition for the bid process," said Morgan Jacobson, Director of Operations & Alumni Affairs of the Polk State College Foundation when asked why their department decided to join the Florida Purchasing Group.

The Polk State College Foundation invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/florida/polkstatecollegefoundation and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 64 other public agencies participating on the Florida Purchasing Group. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About the Polk State College Foundation:

The Polk State College Foundation, Inc. is a tax-exempt corporation whose purpose is to provide Polk State College with resources for the advancement of the College, its students, faculty, staff and other constituencies in fulfillment of the College's mission.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Florida Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers.

Media Contact

Bertrand Guignat, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com

SOURCE Bidnet Direct