"The American people are tired of Republicans and Democrats choosing the next President on autopilot. It's time to elect someone who will unrig the system, not focus on staying in office until they reach the nursing home." Tweet this

Recent instances, like Senator Mitch McConnell and President Joe Biden's verbal missteps, have been highlighted by some as potential signs of cognitive decline. These moments are sparking concerns regarding the implications of normal aging, as well as other possible medical or psychological factors that could impact a leader's capacity to serve.

Lars Mapstead, a Libertarian presidential candidate who garnered 4% in the Gravis poll, said, "The American people are tired of Republicans and Democrats choosing the next President on autopilot. It's time to elect someone who will unrig the system, not focus on staying in office until they reach the nursing home."

Advocates for cognitive testing emphasize voters' right to transparency and accountability, ensuring that candidates can handle the job's intricacies. Many also argue that testing could enhance national security and elevate voter confidence in the electoral system by ensuring that candidates meet a certain cognitive standard.

However, there's pushback against such an idea. Opponents highlight potential biases in the tests, which might be discriminatory. They also stress the importance of medical privacy, even for presidential candidates, and warn against the potential misuse of cognitive results as political ammunition. They believe that any testing system must be safeguarded against bias and must be run by an independent, non-partisan entity.

Media Contact

Dan Johnson, Lars Mapstead for President, 1 5672015432, [email protected], https://lars24.com

SOURCE Lars Mapstead for President