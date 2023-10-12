Pollo Campero Ranked No. 109 on the 2023 Franchise Times Top 400 List

The fast-service chicken franchise has seen impressive growth, moving up 40 spots from last year on the prestigious list featuring the most esteemed franchises in the country.

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pollo Campero, the more than 350 unit fast-service chicken restaurant franchise, was ranked No. 109 in this year's Franchise Times Top 400 list — the most comprehensive ranking of the 400 largest franchise systems in the United States. The distinguished ranking is based on Pollo Campero's global system sales. Pollo Campero is joined on this list by some of the most reputable brands in the nation, including McDonald's, Dunkin' and more.

Last year, Pollo Campero came in at No. 149 on the list. The brand's high ranking and 40 spot climb demonstrates the exceptional growth the company has experienced over the last year.

"We are really enthusiastic about our brand's success and look forward to continuing our growth," said Blas Escarcega, Director of Franchise Development.

Franchise Times uses a combination of companies' voluntary reports and their most recent franchise disclosure documents to rank the 400 largest franchise systems in the United States. To qualify for the ranking, companies must be a legal United States franchise, with its headquarters based in the United States, or have at least 10% of its total units located in the country. Additionally, at least 15% of the company's total units must be franchised.

Pollo Campero started in Guatemala in 1971 and launched in the U.S. around 20 years ago. With its exceptional brand recognition from consumers with ties to Central America, its established customer base is rapidly expanding in the U.S.

"Achieving this spot on The Franchise Times Top 400 list is a testament to the dedication of our franchise partners, corporate team members and our loyal fan base from Central America, while new markets are welcoming us and quickly joining that loyal fan base."

When it comes to franchising, the brand offers a newly optimized business model, an innovative menu and a recently expanded support infrastructure. Pollo Campero has seen an impressive same-store sales increase for four consecutive years and shows no signs of slowing down.

About Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero is a fast-casual restaurant chain focused on delighting guests with better-chicken-offerings. Through its flavor and quality, Pollo Campero offers a unique and convenient feel-good eating experience for individual, group/family and catering occasions. Chicken entrees can be ordered either Campero Fried or Citrus-Grilled, bone in or boneless and paired with an array of fresh sides, drinks and desserts for a complete meal. Pollo Campero started as a small family-owned restaurant in Guatemala in 1971, and has grown to one of the biggest chicken chains in the world.

Initial investments range from $1,287,250 – $2,491,500*. For more information, visit https://camperofranchise.com/.

*To see the brand's full reported financials, please reference Pollo Campero's Franchise Disclosure Document (updated July 13, 2022).

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Pollo Campero