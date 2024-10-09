Pollo Campero Ranked No. 93 on the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 List

The Central American chicken franchise climbed 16 spots on the ranking and is recognized alongside some of the most prestigious brands in the industry after a year of solid growth.

DALLAS, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pollo Campero, the Central American chicken franchise with 118 U.S. locations and another 280 worldwide, was ranked No. 93 in the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 list. The list, which is the most comprehensive ranking of the largest U.S. franchise systems, is based on a five-month research process that dives deep into each brand's global systemwide sales. Pollo Campero is on this list of some of the nation's most reputable brands, including McDonald's, Dunkin' and more.

Last year, Pollo Campero was ranked No. 109, a 40-spot increase from its 2022 ranking. After another consecutive year of systemwide growth and successful openings, the brand has again made a substantial leap.

"We continue to see strong performance across our system, and our placement on this year's Franchise Times Top 400 is just another affirmation of the work we're doing, " said Blas Escarcega, vice president of franchise development. "Recently, we have focused on innovation and strategic development in high-traffic areas. I'm excited about this recognition and even more enthusiastic about the growth on the horizon."

Franchise Times compiles companies' voluntary reports, latest Franchise Disclosure Documents and other historical data to rank the 400 largest franchise systems in the U.S. To qualify, a franchise must be legally established in the U.S., have its headquarters there or at least 10% of its locations in the country, and at least 15% of its total unit count must be franchised.

Pollo Campero, which started in Guatemala in 1971, entered the U.S. market about two decades ago. Through its strong brand appeal among those with Central American roots and its ability to appeal to new diners with an interesting twist on classic fried chicken, its customer base has grown significantly across the country.

"Being included in the Franchise Times Top 400 is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our restaurant and corporate support teams, franchisees and loyal guests," Escarcega said. "As we continue expanding into fresh markets, we're gaining new fans and even more traction in the U.S."

With a newly optimized prototype, an innovative menu and strong support system, Pollo Campero has achieved impressive same-store sales growth for multiple consecutive years and continues to maintain its momentum.

About Pollo Campero

Founded in 1971 in Guatemala, Pollo Campero has risen to global fame with its distinctive and delicious chicken dishes. Boasting more than 350 locations worldwide, the franchise is rapidly expanding in the United States. As it crossed the milestone of 100 U.S. stores, Pollo Campero is set to win over American hearts (and palates) by introducing the rich flavors, unique menu and warm traditions Central Americans have loved for decades, adding a vibrant twist to the thriving quick-service restaurant (QSR) chicken market in the U.S. Discover more about Pollo Campero at https://camperofranchise.com/.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Pollo Campero