Pollo Campero Recognized as Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Technomic

The Central American chicken franchise was ranked No. 157 on the food service insights company's prestigious list of the industry's most successful operators.

DALLAS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pollo Campero, the Central American chicken franchise with over 350 restaurants worldwide, has grown rapidly in recent years, proving the strength and flexibility of its business model and showing those in the fast-casual market that the brand is here to stay. These brand's recent successes have caught the eyes of industry experts. In fact, Technomic, a food service insights company, recently named Pollo Campero as a Top 500 Chain Restaurant.

"We're truly honored to be recognized by Technomic," said Luis Javier Rodas, Managing Director and COO of Pollo Campero. "This acknowledgment underscores our dedication to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction. Our continued growth is a testament to the strength and adaptability of the Pollo Campero brand, and we're excited to keep delighting our customers with delicious flavors and memorable experiences."

Pollo Campero placed on the list in 2023 as well; this year, it moved up 13 spots from No. 170 to No. 157.

The Technomic Top 500 U.S. Chain Restaurant Report highlights growth opportunities and spotlights the best practices of the segment's most successful operators. Technomic has been tracking restaurant chains since the 1970s and the report has become a trusted resource for food service leaders. The report includes sales volume, unit count, forecasted growth and percent change for sales and units for the top chain restaurants in the U.S.

The recognition comes as Pollo Campero celebrates the major milestone of opening its 100th U.S. location in Miami Gardens, Florida. As the brand continues to open new restaurants in key markets across the country, its loyal customer base is expanding rapidly.

"We have a fan base that has known us for many years in Central America and has continued to support our growth efforts wherever we go," Blas Escarcega, Vice President of Franchise Development, said. "We're very happy with the legacy customer base, and we also have new consumers that don't know us but have been very open to coming and trying our food, and they continue to come. They love our food, menu and offerings."

As Pollo Campero celebrates the recognition by Technomic and its ongoing growth across the U.S., the team has its eyes on the next major achievement of 250 U.S. restaurants open by 2027.

For more information, visit https://camperofranchise.com/.

About Pollo Campero

Founded in 1971 in Guatemala, Pollo Campero has risen to global fame with its distinctive and delicious chicken dishes. Boasting more than 350 locations worldwide, the franchise is rapidly expanding in the United States. As it celebrates its milestone of 100 U.S. stores, Pollo Campero is set to win over American hearts (and palates) by introducing the rich flavors, unique menu and warm traditions Central Americans have loved for decades, adding a vibrant twist to the thriving quick-service restaurant (QSR) chicken market in the U.S. Discover more about Pollo Campero at https://camperofranchise.com/.

