Poly.AI Rebrands to PolyBuzz, Becoming the Best AI Chat & AI Roleplay Platform

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CLOUD WHALE has officially announced the rebranding of its flagship AI chat application from "Poly.AI - Create AI Chat Bot" to "PolyBuzz." This rebranding signifies a major upgrade to the platform, positioning PolyBuzz as the best AI chat and roleplay platform, offering users an unparalleled interactive experience.

PolyBuzz shared the following statement in its official announcement:

"Why the change? Because we're buzzing with excitement about bringing you even closer to an elevated AI companion experience. The new name reflects the vibrant, dynamic, and endlessly engaging interactions you've come to love—and so much more! This isn't just a name change—it's a transformation. PolyBuzz is all about creating a community buzzing with energy, connection, and possibilities."

PolyBuzz also released the following disclaimer:

PolyBuzz (formerly Poly.AI- Create AI Chat Bot) is developed exclusively by Cloud Whale Interactive Technology LLC, a Delaware company. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or associated with any other company, organization, or entity in any capacity. PolyBuzz is available only through our official distribution channels: the App Store, Google Play, or directly from our website at polybuzz.ai. We will phase out operation of our website at polyai.ai, at which point we will no longer be operating a website at polyai.ai or similar domain names going forward. We have no relationship with any third-party websites, and no third party is authorized to represent or distribute our app. For any questions or inquiries, please contact us at [email protected].

As a leading platform in the AI chat field, PolyBuzz is committed to providing the best AI chat and roleplay experiences to users worldwide. With PolyBuzz, users can engage in rich conversations with over 20 million unique AI characters, enjoying endless interactive fun. PolyBuzz offers a wide range of character choices, including anime characters, game characters, movie characters, celebrity characters, and original characters. The platform also includes over 100 character tags such as Furry, CEO, Vampire, Werewolf, Horror, Non-Human, Fantasy, Romantic Adventure, and more. In addition to selecting existing characters, users can easily create their own personalized AI companion.

Join PolyBuzz and step into a new world of AI chat and roleplay, unlocking a personalized and engaging experience!

