Polycam Launches Enterprise Platform, Enabling the World's Largest Organizations to Run Operations from One Ground Truth

Organizations now have a system of record for spatial data, where every operator works from the same capture, every team has the access they need, and every scan moves the business forward. Post this

More than 10 million people have created 34 million scans on Polycam, including teams across more than half of the Fortune 500. 3D capture used to require $9,000 in hardware per operator, a trained technician, a GPU workstation, and days of processing. Like paper maps, calculators, and music players before it, that work now runs on the phones teams already carry, saving organizations up to $250,000. Until now, organizations have lacked the infrastructure to run it as enterprise software: the governance, integrations, and compliance controls to operate distributed teams at scale.

Enterprise Infrastructure that Turns Captures into Faster Decisions

Enterprises in architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, insurance, and facility management can now manage distributed captures and connect spatial data to their internal tools.

Content API

Captures flow directly into the systems businesses run on: project management, billing, or data analytics. Organizations use it to close work orders, trigger quality control reviews, and build models that track asset condition and material replacement over time.

Regional Data Storage

Organizations choose where their capture data is stored, keeping it in-region to satisfy residency and compliance policies in markets including the EU and Australia.

Folders with Role-Based Permissions

Distributed teams, external partners, and regional offices each see the captures and projects their role requires. A nested folder structure gives administrators the organizational hierarchy to manage access across sites, clients, and partners.

Security and Compliance

Data stays protected with SOC 2 Type 1 and single sign-on to ensure every capture meets enterprise security and privacy standards.

Enterprise Customization

Administrators set capture modes, minimum frame counts, and processing standards their teams use in the field. Every scan that comes back from the field meets organizational standards with no rework or inconsistency across operators.

One System for Every Project, Team and Site

Organizations now have a system of record for spatial data, where every operator works from the same capture, every team has the access they need, and every scan moves the business forward. From the field technician on site to the executive reviewing a portfolio, everyone works from the same ground truth. The result is organizations that move at the speed of their data.

Availability

All capabilities are available today, Aug 19, 2026 on the Polycam Enterprise plan. To learn more about Polycam Enterprise, visit http://poly.cam/pricing/enterprise-plan.

Media Contact

Alicia Bruckman, Polycam, 1 (888) 557-5331, [email protected], https://poly.cam/

SOURCE Polycam